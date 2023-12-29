RGD Consulting Engineers Mourns the Tragic Loss of President Nate A. Davenport

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RGD Consulting Engineers (RGD), a leading MEP & Structural Engineering firm, is deeply saddened to announce the passing of President Nate A. Davenport on October 22, 2023. Nate's untimely departure has left an indelible void in the hearts of the RGD family, the engineering community, and the countless lives he touched.

Nate, the son of Co-CEO's and founders, Robert and Mary Davenport, was not just a leader but a vibrant force who shaped the very essence of RGD. He embraced life with unmatched enthusiasm, radiating joy and laughter throughout the organization. A true family man, Nate's love extended beyond his immediate family to include his RGD colleagues and clients, his hometown, and the business he helped grow.

Instrumental in growing RGD engineering firm into a thriving team of 60+ employees, Nate's legacy is etched in the fabric of the company. On Fridays, he would often be seen sporting a pink RGD shirt paired with khaki shorts and flip flops, a symbolic representation of his commitment to working hard and playing harder. His spirit was infectious, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence.

In memory of Nate and the zest for life he embodied, RGD invites its staff, clients, and friends to participate in "Pink Fridays" throughout 2024. By wearing something pink, we honor Nate's legacy and commitment to living life to the fullest. It is a tribute to the man who not only shaped RGD but left an enduring mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

RGD Consulting Engineers, established in 1988 by Robert Davenport, remains dedicated to delivering exceptional engineering services with a highly experienced team specializing in Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection, and Structural Engineering. With offices in Jupiter and Orlando, Florida, RGD adheres to the highest standards of quality, time, and cost efficiency in project delivery.

As we navigate this difficult time, RGD extends its heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences. Our prayers are with Nate's wife and children, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.

In the face of this profound loss, company leadership stands strong and confident in building upon Nate's vision for RGD. The legacy he leaves behind is a testament to the resilience and commitment that will guide the company into the future.

*In Loving Memory of Nate A. Davenport (1978 - 2023)*

For further information, please visit (RGD Consulting Engineers) http://www.rgdengineers.com.

RGD Consulting Engineer's office locations are as follows:

Headquarters:

2151 S. Alt. A1A, Suite 2000

Jupiter, Florida 33477

Phone (561) 743-0165

Orlando:

121 S. Orange Ave. Unit 1230

Orlando, Florida 32801

Phone (407) 845-6630

Related Links

http://www.rgdengineers.com

Media Contact

Amber L. Bishop, RGD Consulting Engineers, 1 1-561-743-0165 106, [email protected], http://www.rgdengineers.com

SOURCE RGD Consulting Engineers