Rhea Beal Promoted to Chief Financial Officer, MCI USA

Rhea is a skilled communicator, a trusted advisor and inspiring leader who brings, in addition to integrity and resolve, a deep humanity to her role. Her elevation to CFO is well-earned. Post this

With more than 15 years' experience in corporate finance, Rhea has driven more efficient and accurate budgeting, forecasting and strategic planning processes by coordinating with various departments, so all teams are empowered to meet their fiscal goals. Beal joined MCI USA as Senior Vice President, Finance in 2021. Her prior experience includes seven years leading the financial planning and analysis teams at USA Today and Politico, two high-profile media companies headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. At Clark Construction, she led the development and implementation of the Oracle Business Intelligence Application, used to gather, store and visualize enterprise data.

