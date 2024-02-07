Rhea Beal Promoted to Chief Financial Officer, MCI USA

MCI USA is pleased to announce the promotion of Rhea Beal to Chief Financial Officer. Beal leads MCI USA's financial teams and functions, including accounting, audit, forecasting, reporting and analysis.
WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA is pleased to announce the promotion of Rhea Beal to Chief Financial Officer. Beal leads MCI USA's financial teams and functions, including accounting, audit, forecasting, reporting and analysis. In collaboration with MCI's global group and US Business Unit finance teams, Beal works to ensure alignment, accuracy and efficiency in delivering on a sophisticated and growing set of requirements.
"Rhea's expertise spans the finance spectrum, including forecasting, planning and analysis, corporate and governance frameworks, financial systems integration and acquisition analytics. In addition to her range of duties, Rhea has also been a key advocate and advisor in US DEI&B initiatives," said Tom Gibson, CEO, MCI USA. "Rhea is a skilled communicator, a trusted advisor and inspiring leader who brings, in addition to integrity and resolve, a deep humanity to her role. Her elevation to CFO is well-earned."
With more than 15 years' experience in corporate finance, Rhea has driven more efficient and accurate budgeting, forecasting and strategic planning processes by coordinating with various departments, so all teams are empowered to meet their fiscal goals. Beal joined MCI USA as Senior Vice President, Finance in 2021. Her prior experience includes seven years leading the financial planning and analysis teams at USA Today and Politico, two high-profile media companies headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. At Clark Construction, she led the development and implementation of the Oracle Business Intelligence Application, used to gather, store and visualize enterprise data.
ABOUT MCI
MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com
MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us
Media Contact
Andy Schwarz, VP, Communications, MCI USA, +1 703.506.3260, [email protected], www.wearemci.com/en-us
SOURCE MCI USA
