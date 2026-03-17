rHEALTH Selected to Pitch on Superpowers for Good Live Pitch, Airing March 17 to a National Television Audience on e360tv

"We're thrilled to be selected from a competitive roster of mission-driven companies and to share rHEALTH's vision on a national stage," said Eugene Chan, CEO and Founder of rHEALTH Post this

Following the televised livestream, Superpowers for Good will host a private investor session via Zoom, open to anyone interested in learning more about rHEALTH or the other featured companies. Registration is free at https://thesupercrowd.com/26q1pitch.

"We're thrilled to be selected from a competitive roster of mission-driven companies and to share rHEALTH's vision on a national stage," said Eugene Chan, CEO and Founder of rHEALTH. "Access to fast, reliable diagnostics can change the trajectory of care—especially when time matters, and resources are limited. This live pitch is a powerful opportunity to introduce what we've built, explain where we're headed, and engage directly with investors and viewers who care about expanding access to better healthcare."

The event will be evaluated by an experienced panel of judges with deep expertise across crowdfunding, investing, and impact analysis:

Sherwood Neiss, General Partner at Crowdfund Capital Advisors, is a long-time leader in the crowdfunding ecosystem and a recognized authority on capital formation and the evolution of crowdfinance in the U.S.

Léa Bouhelier-Gautreau, Senior Investment Associate, Impact Investing at KingsCrowd, brings a research-driven lens to impact and venture investing, helping investors understand market signals and emerging opportunities.

Paul Lovejoy, Principal Investment Advisor at Stakeholder Enterprise, advises investors navigating crowd investing opportunities, with an emphasis on disciplined evaluation and responsible participation.

Devin Thorpe, CEO of The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation, and host/executive producer of the Superpowers for Good Live Pitch, said rHEALTH represents the kind of ambitious, high-leverage innovation the program aims to elevate.

"rHEALTH is tackling a real bottleneck in healthcare: getting actionable information to clinicians and patients faster," Thorpe said. "What makes this event special is that it's not a one-way broadcast. Viewers can submit questions, hear answers live, and vote for the SuperCrowd Award winner—then join a free investor session immediately afterward to dig deeper. It's a national spotlight with real engagement."

How to Watch and Participate

Superpowers for Good Live Pitch

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 17, 8:00–10:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Roku and Amazon Fire TV via the e360tv Network (plus online streaming)

Audience Participation: Submit questions during the live broadcast; vote for the SuperCrowd Award winner

Investor Session (Free Registration): https://thesupercrowd.com/26q1pitch

Important notice: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. This press release is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Media Contact

Media, rHEALTH, 1 617-913-7630, [email protected], www.rhealth.com

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SOURCE rHEALTH