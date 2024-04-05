rHEALTH's Publication in Nature Communications Highlights Its Powerful Lab Diagnostics for Astronauts

Astronauts traveling to the Moon and Mars require immediate health information, just like all of us on Earth. Post this

The rHEALTH ONE successfully measured each and every test sample used to challenge the system in microgravity. For a rigorous study, NASA prepared the samples and blinded them to the developers of the rHEALTH ONE. Each sample was correctly analyzed within minutes. This is in contrast to NASA's current approach, which requires sending blood samples via a return spacecraft to Earth for analysis at NASA's Johnson Space Center, a process that takes months and can subject samples to degradation and transportation artifacts. For long-duration space travel, this approach would not be suitable since timely medical diagnostics is a necessity for both routine and emergent medical care.

The rHEALTH ONE is the most powerful biomedical analyzer successfully tested onboard the space station. The published study supports the use of cytometry to analyze small drops of samples in the extreme environment of space, allowing the technology to attain a Technology Readiness Level of 9, the highest possible for a NASA technology. Implications of the study mean that this type of technology can be utilized to provide actionable diagnostics in diverse settings, including at the point-of-care and homes. "We are pleased that in-depth data analysis and rigorous peer-review supports the success of rHEALTH ONE technology demonstration. Astronauts traveling to the Moon and Mars require immediate health information, just like all of us on Earth. This study further supports our mission to bring more powerful diagnostics outside conventional hospital settings," said Eugene Chan MD, Founder and CEO of rHEALTH.

