Rheged upgrades to Christie CP4455-RGB pure laser cinema projector in UK-first

Replacing our 17-year-old projector with the latest Christie 4K RGB pure laser projector will save on lamp costs as well as £5,800 ($7,200 US) in energy costs and £2,700 ($3,300 US) in annual maintenance costs.

Rheged approached CinemaNext seeking a more environmentally-friendly projection option with reduced running costs, as well as stunning image reproduction and a high level of brightness to provide a superior cinema experience on the large 18.3 metres (60ft) wide screen. Following a site visit to discuss the options with the technical team, it was decided that the CP4455-RGB pure laser projector met all requirements, with its laser light engine (12.4 lumens per watt) capable of producing up to 57,000 lumens with more than 50,000 hours of stable DCI brightness.

The CinemaNext team was able to integrate the projector into the 260-seat auditorium with the existing surround sound and automation system, with senior engineer Richard Rhodes praising it as the best 4K image he had seen. Built on the CineLife+ platform, the DCI-compliant CP4455-RGB pure laser projector delivers artifact-free 4K images in 2D and 3D, and features Real|Laser™ technology for the most expansive color gamut and contrast of any illumination technology. The cinema re-opened on July 19 with screenings of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One', 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'.

