Rhianna Campbell Wins Best New Real Estate Book of the Year Award from American Apartment Owners Association

The American Apartment Owners Association, a well-respected authority in the real estate industry, conducted a thorough evaluation of publications throughout the year.

"The Best Kept Secret of How Property Management Can Boost Real Estate Team Profits" stood out for its ability to reshape professionals' business approaches, solidifying its relevance as the go-to guide for navigating property management complexities.

The Best Of Award represents distinction and is given to professionals that show exceptional contributions to the field. The American Apartment Owners Association has been providing real estate education and advocating for the industry for 20 years, making it a recognized leader in the field.

"I'm honored to receive this award from the American Apartment Owners Association. Writing 'The Best Kept Secret of How Property Management Can Boost Real Estate Team Profits' was a labor of passion, and it's gratifying to see its impact recognized by such a distinguished organization," Campbell said. "This achievement is a testament to the importance of diversifying income streams as real estate business owners."

Rhianna Campbell has two decades of real estate experience. She is a renowned speaker, business consultant, and bestselling author. Rhianna made significant contributions as a co-owner and operator of a multimillion-dollar real estate business, specializing in infrastructure, operations, finance, and risk management for global investors. She is also a founding board member of the District of Columbia chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers. Additionally, she serves as an advisory board member for the Small Multifamily Owners Association. Rhianna advocates tirelessly for small investors' rights. Rhianna conducts national workshops, speaks at events, and has testified before government officials.

For a deeper dive into property management success, explore Rhianna Campbell's award-winning book, available on Amazon and Kindle.

About American Apartment Owners Association

The American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) stands as a cornerstone in the real estate industry. Established in 2004 by a team of seasoned property managers, AAOA has evolved into the largest landlord association in the United States, boasting a membership of over 146,500 nationwide. Committed to supporting landlords and property managers, AAOA offers a comprehensive online network of resources and benefits. Their mission is clear: to provide superior property management services, empowering landlords to effectively oversee their investment properties. AAOA's continuous introduction of new benefits addresses the evolving needs of the property management community, making them an invaluable ally for landlords managing single units or extensive rental portfolios.

About Rhianna Campbell

Rhianna Campbell is a respected figure in the real estate industry, celebrated for her achievements as a successful entrepreneur, advocate, and educator. With two decades of experience, Rhianna has co-owned and operated a multimillion-dollar real estate business, showcasing expertise in infrastructure, operations, finance, and risk management. Her dedication to advocacy is evident through founding roles in a local chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers and an advisory position at the Small Multifamily Owners Association, contributing to legislative change for small investors. Rhianna's commitment to education is highlighted by her role as a speaker, business coach, and author, impacting the real estate community through workshops, national events, and international podcasts.

