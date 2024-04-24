Rhiannon Schaumburg Joins Full Sail Partners as Senior Finance Consultant

"She brings a wealth of project accounting and billing experience that she can share with our clients, and we eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions she will make to our team." Post this

Rhiannon has over 15 years of experience in project accounting and billing with professional services firms. Her tenure runs the gamut of project accounting to include contract review, setting up and maintaining rate tables, revenue recognition and budget management, processing write-offs/voids and reconciliation of accounts. Furthermore, based on her comprehensive experience within professional services, Rhiannon understands the importance of effective communication and collaboration with clients to tackle any challenges head on.

Moreover, in her experience, Rhiannon has also facilitated and assisted in the implementation of several applications/workflows pertaining to project accounting. This includes a project importation application that was created to work with Deltek Vision. She continuously strives to help clients ensure successful implementation of project accounting related applications and workflows to drive process improvements.

"I have a proven track record in project accounting, and I cannot wait to be of value to Full Sail Partners and its clients by driving innovation, providing meaningful guidance, and delivering policy and process solutions," noted Rhiannon Schaumburg.

