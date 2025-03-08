"Rhino Rescue: Battling Extinction in South Africa" Now Available Streaming

Through this film, we want to raise global awareness about the plight of rhinos. Just recently, it was reported that 35 rhinos were poached in Kruger National Park since the beginning of 2025. The poaching trade has to be stopped. Post this

From the outset, Rhino Rescue goes beyond traditional wildlife documentaries by presenting the personal stories of individual rhinos, showcasing their unique personalities, social behaviors, and deep familial bonds. The film underscores the fact that each lost rhino is not just a statistic—it's a life filled with connections and experiences.

The documentary also shines a light on the dedicated veterinarians, caretakers, and conservationists working tirelessly to protect, heal, and rehabilitate rhinos injured by poachers. Through raw and emotional storytelling, viewers witness the deep emotional toll of conservation work, as well as the extraordinary dedication required to give these animals a fighting chance. One particularly moving sequence follows a young rhino calf that, after losing its mother to poachers, struggles to adapt to life in the sanctuary. The conservation team's unwavering efforts to nurture and rehabilitate the calf provide a heart-wrenching yet inspiring portrait of resilience.

While Rhino Rescue exposes the brutal reality of poaching, it also takes a nuanced approach by exploring the socio-economic factors that contribute to illegal wildlife trade. By highlighting the financial desperation and lack of opportunities that drive many poachers into this illicit industry, the documentary raises crucial questions about how addressing poverty and economic inequality is an essential part of long-term conservation solutions.

Despite its sobering subject matter, Rhino Rescue offers a message of hope. The documentary features cutting-edge conservation initiatives, including advanced tracking technologies, breeding programs, and global education efforts aimed at curbing demand for rhino horns. It emphasizes the necessity of international collaboration in combating poaching at its roots and reinforces the idea that every rhino saved is a step toward securing the species' future.

"Rhino Rescue: Battling Extinction in South Africa is more than just a documentary—it's a call to action," says Fernando Coelho, President/CEO of High Proof Media Company. "Through this film, we want to raise global awareness about the plight of rhinos. Just recently, it was reported that 35 rhinos were poached in Kruger National Park since the beginning of 2025. The poaching trade has to be stopped."

With breathtaking cinematography, in-depth storytelling, and a powerful conservation message, Rhino Rescue: Battling Extinction in South Africa is an essential watch for anyone passionate about wildlife preservation.

The production of this groundbreaking documentary was made possible through the generous support of the Dallas Safari Club, Rockwood Conservation, Game Trackers Africa, Remington Arms, Federal Ammunition, Leupold, and Kryptek.

Watch Now on:

Make Ready TV

Amazon Prime Video

Google TV

Apple TV

and coming soon to Tubi.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Fernando Coelho

[email protected]

About High Proof Media Company

High Proof Media Company is a leading production house specializing in impactful documentaries that highlight global issues and inspire action. With a commitment to storytelling that educates and motivates, High Proof Media aims to shed light on urgent conservation efforts, environmental challenges, and untold human stories.

About Magnetic Creative

Magnetic Creative is an award-winning creative agency dedicated to driving meaningful change through compelling storytelling. With a focus on branding, media production, and digital strategy, Magnetic Creative partners with organizations and filmmakers to bring powerful narratives to audiences worldwide.

Media Contact

Fernando Coelho, High Proof Media Company, 1 252-767-6746, [email protected], www.highproofmedia.com

SOURCE High Proof Media Company