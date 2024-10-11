Rhinoplasty Expert Dr. Shervin Naderi Selected Again for Washingtonian Top Doctors 2024 List

The Naderi Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Shervin Naderi has been named a 2024 Washingtonian Top Doctor, highlighting Dr. Naderi's expertise in rhinoplasty, aesthetic injections, and exceptional patient care. The list is compiled through peer nominations, with physicians recommending colleagues they would trust for their own medical needs. Dr. Naderi's inclusion demonstrates that he is among the highly regarded physicians in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Rhinoplasty Expert Recognized in Washingtonian Top Doctors 2024

Dr. Shervin Naderi's inclusion in the Washingtonian Top Doctors 2024 list underscores his exceptional skills in facial plastic surgery, particularly rhinoplasty. This recognition reflects his dedication to providing high-quality care and achieving outstanding results for patients who come from all over the world to see Dr. Naderi at one of his two office locations in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

Dr. Naderi will be in the November issue of the Washingtonian Magazine, which will be on newsstands Thursday, October 24, 2024.

About the Top Doctors Chosen by Washingtonian Magazine

The Washingtonian Top Doctors 2024 list recognizes the most respected physicians in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. The selection process involves physicians who vote for doctors they consider exceptional in different particular fields, including experts in internal medicine and various other fields.

There are hundreds of plastic surgeons in the metro area, but only a select few earn the prestigious recognition as Top Doctors by Washingtonian Magazine.

Selection Process Involved Nominations from Nearly 3,000 Area Physicians

Washingtonian Magazine's Top Doctors list is compiled through a rigorous peer-nomination process by inviting 13,000 physicians from Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC to participate in the survey to nominate their peers in over 40 medical specialties.

Nearly 3,000 physicians in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia submitted their responses, recommending the colleague they would trust for their own medical care. This method helps identify the most respected and skilled doctors across various specialties.

Dr. Naderi's designation as a Top Plastic Surgeon in Washingtonian Top Doctor reflects the trust and confidence his colleagues in the medical community place in him, further validating his commitment to maintaining the highest standards in Plastic Surgery.

Recognition Highlights Dr. Naderi's Dedication to Aesthetic Excellence

Dr. Naderi's recognition by Washingtonian Magazine emphasizes his commitment to excellence in rhinoplasty as well as dvanced botox and dermal filler injections. His expertise in this area of facial plastic surgery has earned him the admiration and respect of both his peers and patients.

For residents of the Washington D.C. metro area seeking aesthetic rejuvenation, Dr. Naderi's inclusion in this prestigious list serves as a reassurance of his exceptional skills and commitment to delivering outstanding results.

About Dr. Shervin Naderi

Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

Dr. Shervin Naderi is a highly regarded facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon in the Washington DC area with beautiful state of the art offices in Chevy Chase Maryland and Reston Virginia.

He is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS) and by the American Board of Otolaryngology (ABO)/American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS). These specific board certifications are recognized internationally and require many years of rigorous surgical training.

Exclusive Focus on Rhinoplasty

Dr. Naderi stands out due to his dedicated concentration on rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, enabling him to deliver exceptional results. His expertise has made him a highly requested surgeon for patients desiring precise and aesthetically pleasing outcomes, drawing individuals from across the United States and internationally. This focused approach allows Dr. Naderi to consistently refine his techniques and improve decade after decade and stay at the forefront of advancements in these complex procedures.

About Dr. Naderi's Approach

Dr. Naderi is known for delivering results that look completely natural, without obvious signs of surgery. His expertise in Preservation and Structural rhinoplasty with Precision power instrumentation and meticulous pre-op diet changes and detailed post-op instructions allows for rapid healing and minimizes visible signs of surgery.

Most patients experience minimal discomfort during recovery and are pleasantly surprised by how quickly they achieve a refreshed, natural-looking appearance.

Founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology

As founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Dr. Naderi prioritizes patient safety, satisfaction, and excellence. The center's team of three board-certified physicians offers a range of cosmetic procedures, providing comprehensive care. This approach sets it apart from other practices in Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland, and surrounding areas.

Procedures Offered By The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology

There are over 100 procedures offered by Dr. Naderi's practice, both surgical and non-surgical. They are categorized by:

Nose by Naderi: Non-surgical liquid rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, rhinoplasty, septoplasty

Face by Kulak: Brow lift, buccal fat pad removal, chin implant (augmentation), earlobe repair, eyelid surgery, facelift, fat transfer, lip enhancement, neck lift, otoplasty, submental liposuction.

Injectables by Naderi, Kulak, Snodgrass: Botox®, cheek injections, chin injections, filler injections, jawline contouring, Kybella™, lip augmentation, liquid facelift, Sculptra®, Sculptra® for Brazilian butt lift, tear trough correction.

Skin by Snodgrass, Ava: Acne treatment, acne scar reduction, chemical peels, Fraxel, hair loss treatment with PRP injections, facials including HydraFacial™, hyperpigmentation, IPL therapy, laser hair removal, laser resurfacing, microneedling, Morpheus8, tattoo removal, and rosacea.

The Naderi Center's commitment to personalized treatment plans and state-of-the-art techniques has established it as a premier destination for facial plastic surgery and dermatology.

Contacting Dr. Shervin Naderi for Rhinoplasty Consultations in Virginia

The Naderi Center: Locations in Reston, Virginia, and Chevy Chase, Maryland

Patients interested in plastic surgery consultations can visit The Naderi Center's Virginia location in Reston or the Chevy Chase, Maryland location.

Chevy Chase, MD:

Address: 5454 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1655, Chevy Chase, MD

Phone number: 301-222-2020

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM; Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Reston, Virginia:

Address: 1850 Town Center Parkway Pavillion II, Suite 551, Reston, VA

Phone number: 703-481-0002

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM; Closed Saturday and Sunday.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about Dr. Naderi's rhinoplasty expertise, patients can contact The Naderi Center directly. Staff is available to answer questions, provide information about all procedures, and assist with scheduling appointments.

