Rhode Island Mom Abandons 20-Year Career to Coach Women to "Do Hard Things"

In my early 40s, I realized I was deeply unhappy... Like so many other women my age, I had been conditioned to put others' needs before my own. As a result, I had lost myself entirely. Post this

Judd, then serving as a marketing director for a consulting firm, enrolled in a master's program for mental health counseling with the intention of becoming a therapist, but quickly realized that what she—and other women like her—needed was more than a therapist could provide. She needed hands-on support with a career transition, help making difficult choices in her personal life, and practical assistance with setting and holding strong interpersonal boundaries.

"In 2020, I read Glennon Doyle's Untamed," Judd explains. "This is it, I thought. I want to help women like me unlearn their conditioning and take concrete action toward happier, more authentic lives. I want to help them, as Glennon says, 'do hard things.'"

Armed with a master's degree in psychology from Arizona State University, a certificate in wellness counseling from Cornell University, and certification as a professional life coach, Judd launched her coaching practice in late 2022. Since leaving behind her marketing career in early 2023, Judd's business has grown 650%.

"I suspected I wasn't alone in my need for more action-oriented professional support, and I was right," says Judd. "Not only have I changed my own life for the better, I also have the incredible privilege of helping other women do the same."

About Kickstart Wellness, LLC: Kickstart Wellness is a Rhode Island-based coaching practice serving clients in all 50 states. Founded by Kelly Judd, a former marketing professional turned certified life coach, the practice offers hands-on support for women navigating career transitions, personal challenges, and the need for stronger interpersonal boundaries. Learn more at https://kickstartwellness.com.

