Rhodes Pet Science is a Four-Time Platinum MarCom Award Winner

The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that honors excellence in marketing and communication and recognizes the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. This year the program received more than 6,500 submissions from 54 countries. BONKERS was entered into four categories and received Platinum awards in all four categories. This honor celebrates the brand's dedication to creative excellence and the team that brought the "Better when it's BONKERS" story to life.

"Winning these awards is a testament to our commitment to delivering joy—not just to pets, but to the people who love them," said Anna Tompkins, Global Head of Marketing of Rhodes Pet Science. "The 'Better When It's BONKERS' campaign embodies our mission to bring excitement and happiness into every treat experience. We're honored that the MarCom Awards recognized the creativity and passion that went into this work."

In the past 6 months, BONKERS has also received awards honoring its creative marketing campaigns from:

The Drum Awards for Marketing – a high-profile global competition that rewards the most effective marketing campaigns, companies and people. BONKERS received a Silver award in the Americas competition and a Bronze award in the EMEA competition.

The Shorty Awards – an international awards competition celebrating the best campaigns and content on digital and social media that define culture and creativity. BONKERS won a Silver award and was named the Audience Honoree.

The Hermes Creative Awards – an international competition for creative professionals that honors outstanding work in the industry and creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. There were thousands of entries from 38 countries this year. BONKERS received a Platinum award – the highest level of recognition.

About Rhodes Pet Science:

Rhodes Pet Science is reimagining the future of pet care by engineering products that completely redefine what is possible. Its mission is to build a new generation of brands to better serve modern consumers: brands loved by pets and their people.

Rhodes Pet Science is proudly part of the ZURU Group. One of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies in the world, ZURU has established brands in 120+ markets worldwide, with a team based out of 26 global offices.

For more on Rhodes Pet Science, please visit: www.rhodespetscience.com

About ZURU

From its origins in toys, ZURU Group has grown to six consumer vertical brands, operating out of 26 offices worldwide, with products sold in 120+ markets.

ZURU is on a mission to disrupt across industries, challenge the status quo and catalyze change through radical innovation and automation advances. This is evident in different pillars of the company: ZURU Toys are reimagining what it means to play; ZURU Tech is reimagining the future of housing by leading the next building revolution; ZURU Edge is reimaging new generation FMCG brands to better serve modern consumers.

For more on ZURU, please visit: https://zuru.com/

