Rhodes Pet Science Revolutionizes Pet Care and Named TIME Best Invention of 2024

Smart Box Health Monitoring Cat Litter is the world's first health monitoring cat litter in a natural substrate. Rhodes Pet Science leveraged advanced health-monitoring technology to analyze feline urinary biomarkers, providing pet owners with early warnings of potential health concerns. This proactive approach to pet care not only enhances health outcomes but also strengthens the bond between owners and their beloved cats, recognizing the trend that pets are now an important part of the family.

"We are deeply honored to see Rhodes Pet Science recognized for making a meaningful difference in pet health on this global stage," says Anna Tompkins, Global Head of Marketing of Rhodes Pet Science. "Our mission is to reimagine the future of pet care by creating brands and products that ensure each new generation of pets lives longer, better, healthier lives."

The Smart Box is not only a triumph in health monitoring but also a significant step toward more sustainable pet care solutions. TIME's recognition of the Rhodes Pet Science underscores its impact in improving daily life and advancing technology for a better tomorrow. Rhodes Pet Science set out to disrupt the stagnant pet care industry, create products that are better quality for pets and better priced for pet parents, and address market gaps through innovation.

About Rhodes Pet Science:

Rhodes Pet Science is reimagining the future of pet care by engineering products that completely redefine what is possible. Its mission is to build a new generation of brands to better serve modern consumers: brands loved by pets and their people. Rhodes Pet Science's portfolio of brands include: BONKERS, NOOD, Goodlands, Smart Box and Business Litter. Right now, Rhodes Pet Science is the fastest-growing pet food company in the world.

Rhodes Pet Science is proudly part of the ZURU Group. One of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies in the world, ZURU has established brands in 120+ markets worldwide, with a team of 5000+ employees based out of 26 global offices.

For more on Rhodes Pet Science, please visit: www.rhodespetscience.com

About ZURU

From its origins in toys, ZURU Group has grown to six consumer vertical brands, operating out of 26 offices worldwide, with products sold in 120+ markets.

ZURU is on a mission to disrupt across industries, challenge the status quo and catalyze change through radical innovation and automation advances. This is evident in different pillars of the company: ZURU Toys are reimagining what it means to play; ZURU Tech is reimagining the future of housing by leading the next building revolution; ZURU Edge is reimaging new generation FMCG brands to better serve modern consumers.

For more on ZURU, please visit: https://zuru.com/

