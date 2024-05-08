Rhodes Pet Science Wins at 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

"We are honored to be receiving the SEAL Sustainable Product Award recognizing Smart Box Litter's commitment towards a more sustainable future." - Anna Tompkins, Global Head of Marketing of Rhodes Pet Science Post this

Smart Box Health Monitoring Litter features:

Superior absorption and clumping

Lightweight

99.9% dust free

Low tracking

Flushable

"We are honored to be receiving the SEAL Sustainable Product Award recognizing Smart Box Litter's commitment towards a more sustainable future. At Rhodes Pet Science we are reimagining the future of pet care, for pets and their people. Smart Box Health Monitoring Cat Litter is the world's first and only health monitoring cat litter in a natural substrate. We are proud of the company commitment to blend innovation and sustainability to forge a better, healthier future for our pets and our planet." - Anna Tompkins, Global Head of Marketing of Rhodes Pet Science

"Integration and Impact are the watchwords of the 2024 SEAL Sustainability Awards. This year, we've seen an impressive synthesis of technology, design, and innovation combined to drive sustainable impact," commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards. "Alongside the critical need for organizations to dedicate real investment and human capital into ESG, the holistic approach of these award winners is imperative to keep driving progress."

Smart Box is distributed throughout Australia and nationally across the USA through retail-giant Walmart.

ABOUT RHODES PET SCIENCE

Rhodes Pet Science is reimagining the future of pet care by engineering products that completely redefine what is possible. Its mission is to build a new generation of brands to better serve modern consumers: brands loved by pets and their people.

Rhodes Pet Science is proudly part of the ZURU Group. One of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies in the world, ZURU has established brands in 120+ markets worldwide, with a team based out of 26 global offices.

For more on Rhodes Pet Science, please visit: www.rhodespetscience.com

ABOUT ZURU

From its origins in toys, ZURU Group has grown to six consumer vertical brands, operating out of 26 offices worldwide, with products sold in 120+ markets.

ZURU is on a mission to disrupt across industries, challenge the status quo and catalyze change through radical innovation and automation advances. This is evident in different pillars of the company: ZURU Toys are reimagining what it means to play; ZURU Tech is reimagining the future of housing by leading the next building revolution; ZURU Edge is reimaging new generation FMCG brands to better serve modern consumers.

For more on ZURU, please visit: https://zuru.com/

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns. The 2024 award entry fees were contributed to SEAL's Impact Campaigns, Environmental Journalism Award, and Environmental Research Grant programs.

For more on SEAL Awards, please visit:

https://sealawards.com

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Daley Public Relations, Inc, 1 4154088664, [email protected]

