Rhodes Scholar Shares Story of His Conversion from Atheism to Christianity

"My story is about people along the way who influenced me in ways that caused me to think differently about my atheism, to become interested in the Christian faith, to get some sense of who Jesus is and his call to come and follow him," said Bock. "They shared their lives and prayed for me and became my friends. In the end, their stories became part of my story."

Bock became an atheist in high school and studied philosophy as an undergraduate, including two years at the University of Vienna. A mystical encounter in a monastery in Germany and conversations with Catholic priests and laypeople caused him to rethink his views of God and religion. When he shifted to economics at Oxford and started his career, he continued to encounter people who talked to him about spirituality, Jesus of Nazareth, and the supernatural nature of the Christian walk. His journey from atheism to faith culminated during a dinner with friends when he was overwhelmed by the love of God and felt dramatically set free from the intellectual shackles of his atheism.

"Religious faith is a gift from God, who calls us to Himself through ways that may be hidden to us at the time, but which we see in the end to involve His loving pursuit and guiding hand," said Bock. "In my case, this process required a transformation of my atheist worldview that effectively blinded me to spiritual reality. I was convinced that atheism was logical and empirical in ways that religion was not. In the end, God's call in Christ was irresistible, although it took me a decade to realize it. In an instant, my view of truth, logic, human understanding, and the nature of human life was radically changed."

"The Diary of a Reluctant Atheist"

By David R Bock

ISBN: 9798385001477 (softcover); 9798385001460 (hardcover); 9798385001484 (electronic)

About the author

