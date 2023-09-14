Rhonda Sucharda Joins New Jersey-based Incentive Company, Next Level Performance

Next Level Performance, an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, loyalty programs, recognition and reward strategies, and meetings and events, is pleased to announce the addition of Rhonda Sucharda as Business Development Director.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Level Performance, an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, loyalty programs, recognition and reward strategies, and meetings and events, is pleased to announce the addition of Rhonda Sucharda as Business Development Director.
Rhonda is a proven professional, with 23 years' experience in the incentive and loyalty industry. She will be responsible for helping current and future clients grow their business with Next Level Performance solutions.
"We're excited that Rhonda is joining us," said Dave Dittman, President of Next Level Performance. "Our goal is to help our clients grow, and maximize their performance efforts. Rhonda has a track record of developing strong professional relationships. She understands client's needs, and has a real ability to work with SMEs like we have in our organization to deliver winning incentive and loyalty solutions."
Rhonda most recently led strategic accounts at the Minneapolis-based engagement firm Augeo. Her previous experience includes managing accounts for BI Worldwide, Carlson Marketing Worldwide, and Aimia's B2B loyalty arm in the US.
Rhonda is originally from Oklahoma City, and earned her degree from Oklahoma State University. She will be splitting her time between Oklahoma City and Dallas.
Media Contact
Mike McWilliams, Next Level Performance, 7323796296, [email protected], www.nxlperformance.com
SOURCE Next Level Performance
