Rhonda Sucharda Joins New Jersey-based Incentive Company, Next Level Performance

Next Level Performance, an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, loyalty programs, recognition and reward strategies, and meetings and events, is pleased to announce the addition of Rhonda Sucharda as Business Development Director.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Level Performance, an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, loyalty programs, recognition and reward strategies, and meetings and events, is pleased to announce the addition of Rhonda Sucharda as Business Development Director.

Rhonda is a proven professional, with 23 years' experience in the incentive and loyalty industry. She will be responsible for helping current and future clients grow their business with Next Level Performance solutions.