Rhône Valley Vineyards Drives Momentum for the Organization's Global Collective Ambitions with 2024 Integrated Communications Program in the US

Continuing to expand its reach, France's Rhône Valley Vineyards launches a dynamic new strategic campaign in the US

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inter Rhône, the organization that represents the Rhône Valley Vineyards AOCs, is pleased to announce the launch of its 2024 integrated communications program in the United States. The campaign will continue to support the organization's collective ambitions focused on three main initiatives: economic, technical, and promotional, to expand Rhône Valley Vineyards' awareness as an innovative, authentic, and sustainable wine region through educating consumers about its accessible and diverse wines and telling the stories of the communities behind them that are rooted in the history of the region while being committed to its future. In addition to a variety of projects and activations, the organization will integrate a new wine tourism strategy for the Rhône Valley Vineyards into the action plan, to maximize the distribution of wines and increase visibility in the United States and other growing markets.

The 2023 global campaign was a great success, engaging trade, press, and consumers in priority markets, including the US, through activities designed to educate and drive awareness of the region's spectrum of white, rosé, sparkling, sweet, and red wine styles. In the United States, the 2023 integrated communications program featured a series of exciting events and activities, beginning with Vinexpo America in New York City in March, including two masterclasses hosted by American Journalist and Wine Critic Anna Lee Iijima, and an exclusive media lunch led by Wine Director Christophe Tassan (The Battery SF).

The Découvertes en Vallée du Rhône wine fair returned in April 2023, which brought trade professionals to the home turf of merchants and producers from France's second-largest AOC wine region, to exploring vineyards from Ampuis to Tain-l'Hermitage and ending in Avignon. After the Découvertes en Vallée du Rhône wine fair, Inter Rhône toured the United States in summer 2023 with the Academy du Rhône series, a set of educational masterclasses that drew in trade and press across the country., followed by the launch of the first-ever Winemaker Tour in June. A highlight of the summer events, Inter Rhône launched a first-of-its-kind dining concept event, the Rhône in White Dinner, hosted by Master of Ceremonies Anna Lee Iijima, at Manhatta in New York City in July. An immersive tasting and dining experience, the event featured 100 cuvées from some of the top AOCs of the region, allowing guests to explore the region's three styles of white wines: "Fresh and Lively", "Fruity and Round", and "Rich and Complex". Supporting the Rhône in White Dinner and other 2023 events, the US integrated communications program also executed a highly successful media sampling and influencer campaign, targeting top-tier wine and lifestyle press and influencers to strengthen engagement with the region's wines and consumer education and awareness.

Building upon the success of the 2023 program, the 2024 integrated communications plan will include ongoing press sampling campaigns to deepen the US media's familiarity with the wines of the Rhône Valley Vineyards. The sampling campaigns emphasize diversification in terms of the styles of the region's white and rosé wines. On the trade side, the "Get To Know Rhône Academy", a set of educational masterclasses aimed at trade and press, will continue its tour of the US. Additionally, the program will again present a press lunch during Vinexpo America in New York City in late June that will focus on the region's wide range of white wines in the three distinctive styles, hosted by Master Sommelier, MOF and French Wine Expert Pascaline Lepeltier. In addition to this event, the program will debut the Rhône in White Dinner in Los Angeles, continuing on the success of the 2023 activation in New York, to further solidify the Rhône Valley's position as a leading region of white wine production.

Taking on an ever-evolving and more essential role in the region, the Institut Rhodanien is guided by one of Inter Rhône's main goals to continue its research into the development of technical solutions and support for the region and its producers. The Institut is currently undertaking studies in the following areas: knowledge of terroirs and varieties; grape variety trials in the Côtes du Rhône AOC and the development and study of a Syrah x Grenache crossing; water stress research; and harvest and winemaking research. Additionally, The Institut has launched various projects focused on environmental issues, including the Climate Change Demonstrator, intending to identify adaptation and mitigation levers, resulting in the establishment of an experimental vineyard, which will provide a study site for technical solutions for the future. As part of the region's commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, Inter Rhône will begin a project titled the Wine Industry Life Cycle Analysis to collectively reduce its environmental impact.

The Rhône Valley Vineyards have undeniable strengths in terms of wine tourism. Yet certain obstacles remain, so there is a renewed ambition in the region: that of emerging as a committed wine tourism destination by 2026. The strategy will focus on building the region's destination identity and the Rhône Valley Vineyards' pride of place in terms of hospitality (Hospitality in a Bottle), as well as developing collaborative work with tourism professionals.

The Rhône Valley Vineyards 2024 strategic plan presented by Inter Rhône will be executed through a set of ambitious and influential activities across the United States market. Reflecting the dynamism and vitality of the Rhône Valley wineries, cellars, and negociants, these large-scale projects mark an investment in the continued growth of the region's exciting range of core styles to professionals, media, and consumers in this priority market.

For more information, visit the Inter Rhône website or follow Rhône Valley Vineyards on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Leah Isenberg, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com

SOURCE Rhône Valley Vineyards