RHP Risk Management Professionals Share Groundbreaking Insights on Silica and Metals Exposure Control at Major Industry Conferences

Industrial hygiene is the science of protecting workers from occupational hazards through rigorous exposure assessment and control. RHP Risk Management professionals recently demonstrated what that science looks like in practice at two prominent industry conferences.

CHICAGO, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Occupational and environmental health consulting firm RHP Risk Management recently presented research findings at the Respirable Crystalline Silica and Other Minerals and Metals Symposium and AIHA Connect, reinforcing the importance of industrial hygiene in the workplace through science-driven research.

The AIHA Noise Committee, led in part by Vice Chair Allison Persing, MS, CIH, CSP, received the Member and Volunteer Engagement AIHA Volunteer Group Project Excellence Award. This recognition highlights the committee's mission to transform workplace exposure data into reliable solutions that protect workers and support informed decision-making.

At the Respirable Crystalline Silica and Other Minerals and Metals Symposium, RHP Risk Management professionals presented results from their silica exposure-control pilot study on engineered stone fabrication polishing. The findings showed that when respirable crystalline silica exposures are controlled, co-occurring exposures to other metals and minerals are also controlled. This underscores the importance of a scientific approach to industrial hygiene.

Other presentations examined how task conditions and work practices shape exposure levels more than material composition alone. They addressed how to communicate risk monitoring results in clear, continuum-based terms rather than binary safe-or-dangerous conclusions.

At AIHA Connect, RHP Risk Management professionals led technical sessions and professional development workshops, sharing data-driven insights that advance the science of industrial hygiene. Their contributions reinforced the idea that effective workplace controls start with sound scientific understanding.

What Is Industrial Hygiene and Why Does It Matter?

Industrial hygiene is essential to occupational health, focusing on anticipating, recognizing and evaluating workplace hazards and implementing effective controls to protect worker health. This definition of industrial hygiene encompasses a structured approach to identifying exposures, such as silica dust, noise, heat and biological agents, and ensures these hazards are kept within safe limits.

The importance of industrial hygiene in the workplace extends well beyond regulatory requirements. Uncontrolled exposures can result in chronic occupational illness, reduced workforce capacity, and significant legal and insurance liability for businesses and facilities of all sizes.

A structured exposure assessment built on reproducible methods and defensible data gives organizations clarity on what their workers face and a responsible, attainable path to protecting them.

What Does an Industrial Hygienist Do?

Industrial hygienists are the guardians of long-term workplace health. Instead of just responding to accidents, they look for hidden dangers, such as airborne particles, noise and chemical exposure, that can quietly harm workers over time. By using engineering controls, updated work practices and protective equipment, they create practical solutions that last.

While safety professionals typically address immediate incidents, industrial hygienists focus on occupational exposures that accumulate over time and pose lasting health risks, making proactive exposure assessment an essential responsibility.

About RHP Risk Management

RHP Risk Management is an occupational and environmental health consulting firm providing thorough, science-driven exposure assessment, hazard identification, and risk characterization services to industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and legal and insurance clients. The firm's industry experts, including Certified Industrial Hygienists and Certified Safety Professionals, use proven, reproducible methods to help organizations of all sizes understand and manage workplace and environmental risks.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, RHP Risk Management, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://rhprisk.com/

SOURCE RHP Risk Management