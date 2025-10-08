Rhythmic Technologies Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program Designation

"Achieving the AWS MSP Partner Program designation is a significant milestone for us, publicly validating what our clients see every day from us--empowering their scaling and mid-sized businesses to achieve enterprise-like capabilities on AWS." Post this

"Achieving the AWS MSP Partner Program designation is a significant milestone for us, publicly validating what our clients see every day from us--empowering their scaling and mid-sized businesses to achieve enterprise-like capabilities on AWS. We are grateful for the recognition of the depth of expertise we've built over nearly two decades of managing production workloads in the cloud," said Cris Daniluk, Chief Executive Officer, Rhythmic Technologies.

As an AWS MSP Partner, Rhythmic Technologies delivers value across the full cloud lifecycle—from initial planning and architecture to migration, deployment, monitoring, and continuous optimization. Its offering emphasizes security-first practices, compliance expertise, and hands-on management of the complete AWS Shared Responsibility Model.

According to a recent Canalys Special Report, 60% of customers cite specialization as a top factor when selecting cloud partners, while 74% regularly review their partners' certifications. By achieving the AWS MSP Partner Program designation, Rhythmic Technologies continues to strengthen its position as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to modernize and scale on AWS.

"As a security provider for critical infrastructure, we have to focus on our products and our customers," said Todd Warble, Chief Technology Officer, SecureG. "Rhythmic completely builds, manages and maintains our entire AWS environment to deliver the high-volume, high-speed, multi-nines environment that our customers demand, freeing us to spend more time with our customers and developing best-of-breed products."

This milestone builds on Rhythmic Technologies' prior AWS achievements, including becoming an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and achieving AWS Cloud Operations Competency status, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to driving innovation, trust, and customer success.

About Rhythmic Technologies

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Rhythmic is a cloud infrastructure expert specializing in high-volume data workloads. We build and operate systems that reliably process massive data flows while meeting compliance requirements. When your data is growing faster than your infrastructure can handle, or when you need to get AI-ready, we architect solutions that scale with your business. Because we also run what we build, we ensure long-term stability and continuous optimization as your needs evolve.

