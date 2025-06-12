RIA West Pine 43 LLC Adds Subsidiary CPA Firm In Latest Deal

RIA West Pine Asset Management Adds Subsidiary CPA Firm In Latest Deal.

WEST PINE, Fla., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Pine Asset Management add's Subsidiary CPA Firm In Latest Deal. Long Island, New York based Professional Accounting Firm, Longo & Co. West Pine aims to strengthen internal operations as well as firms wealth solutions platform that offers holistic planning services. Kevin Pellegrini CEO West Pine 43 LLC "Epic move, my family's accountant assisted with several of my businesses, a great person and true patriot."

