Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks a New Chapter for The Banner School

"The Banner School is excited to continue a 40-year tradition of educating curious, motivated global learners in Frederick. Our new Downtown Frederick campus on Dill Ave has expansive learning spaces that are well-suited for our student-centered approach to learning", Dr. Ann Wagner, Head of School

The new Dill Avenue campus is a great step in securing a permanent home for the school. With new music and art studios, Great Hall assembly space and Commons community space, the school looks forward to enhancing its ability to nurture the intellectual, artistic, and social growth of its students. All members of the community, parents, students, and alumni are invited to join in celebrating this significant milestone.

The Banner School, through its Learning Triangle and its diverse community of learners, provides a nurturing yet challenging environment that motivates students to become responsible citizens who lead by example. http://www.bannerschool.org

