Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks a New Chapter for The Banner School

Ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, to celebrate moving into the heart of downtown Frederick
FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Banner School, a premier non-profit independent school for students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Dill Avenue campus and the start of a new chapter. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, to celebrate moving into the heart of downtown Frederick and its commitment to over forty years of educational excellence and innovation.
The event, open to the community, is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. and will take place at 217 Dill Avenue. Notable community leaders, educators, students, and supporters are expected to attend this joyous occasion. The ceremony will feature remarks from Dr. Ann Wagner, Banner's new Head of School, and other distinguished guests, as well as a tour of the new facilities.
"The Banner School is excited to continue a 40-year tradition of educating curious, motivated global learners in Frederick. Our new Downtown Frederick campus on Dill Ave has expansive learning spaces that are well-suited for our student-centered approach to learning", Dr. Ann Wagner, Head of School
The new Dill Avenue campus is a great step in securing a permanent home for the school. With new music and art studios, Great Hall assembly space and Commons community space, the school looks forward to enhancing its ability to nurture the intellectual, artistic, and social growth of its students. All members of the community, parents, students, and alumni are invited to join in celebrating this significant milestone.
The Banner School, through its Learning Triangle and its diverse community of learners, provides a nurturing yet challenging environment that motivates students to become responsible citizens who lead by example. http://www.bannerschool.org
