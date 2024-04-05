Ricardo Beverly Hills Joins Forces with Fashion Import for Product Distribution in the Canadian Market

Paul Sarazin, President of Ricardo Beverly Hills says, "We are proud to partner exclusively with Fashion Import in the Canadian market. This collaboration will ensure that discerning travelers can access our signature blend of elegance, durability, and innovation." Post this

With over 70 years of experience in the fashion accessories and luggage industry, Fashion Import has a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within Canada's retail landscape. The company's proven track record of successfully introducing and developing international brands and its comprehensive distribution network spanning various retail sectors and online channels ensures that Ricardo Beverly Hills will benefit from significant market penetration.

"We at Fashion Import are excited to embark on this partnership with Ricardo Beverly Hills, one of the world's leading luggage brands, renowned for its innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction – values that align perfectly with our own," said Brian Urman, President of Fashion Import. "With our extensive experience and deep-rooted presence in the Canadian market, we are excited to represent and grow Ricardo Beverly Hills' entire brand portfolio nationwide. We look forward to working hand in hand with their team, leveraging our expertise and networks to achieve new heights of success and solidify Ricardo Beverly Hills' position as a leader in the Canadian luggage market."

Through this partnership, the primary goal is to confirm and establish a strong and enduring presence for Ricardo's entire brand portfolio across the Canadian market. Leveraging Fashion Import's extensive experience, well-established distribution networks, and deep understanding of the Canadian retail landscape, this collaboration will ensure the successful representation and growth of all the Ricardo Beverly Hills brands nationwide.

About Fashion Imports:

Fashion Import, founded in 1950 and headquartered in Montreal, is a leading distributor of fashion accessories and travel essentials in the Canadian market. With over seven decades of expertise, Fashion Import has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing industry landscape. The company's mission is to curate and deliver high-quality, innovative products that meet the diverse needs of Canadian consumers. The company's extensive distribution network spans across various retail sectors, including travel, handbags, shoes, gifts, lifestyle, airport, and Duty-Free shops, as well as online channels. With a vision to be the premier partner for brands seeking to establish and grow their presence in Canada, Fashion Import leverages its in-house capabilities, experienced sales force, and strong industry relationships to provide unparalleled service and support. Fashion Import's commitment to innovation, adaptability, and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind its enduring success. As the company continues to explore new growth opportunities and expand its product mix and distribution channels, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its partners and customers alike, solidifying its position as a leader in the Canadian Travel Goods market.

About Ricardo Beverly Hills

Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is a global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories. The company is committed to delivering the best in luggage design through its core brands - RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® - and private label brands. With a world-class global distribution spanning ve continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit us at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com. Keep up with the ways Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel landscape and be sure to follow us on social media.

Lisa Wells, Lisa Wells PR, 917-613-7370, [email protected], www.RicardoBeverlyHills.com

