Ricardo Beverly Hills Luggage Launches the Avalon Collection Designed with rPET Recycled Plastics

KENT, Wash., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Beverly Hills, the Washington-based global luggage and travel accessories leader announced today the launch of Avalon, their newest collection of upright wheeled cases and soft carry-on bags designed to reduce travel's environmental impact. Looking forward the company is dedicated to introducing innovative designs that predominantly employ recycled materials, exemplifying a commitment to environmental sustainability and the well-being of all stakeholders.
The Avalon luggage collection is made from eco-friendly rPET material that reuses plastic waste. It offers a responsible and convenient solution that blends sustainability with innovation and organization that sophisticated travelers demand. Timm Fenton, Vice-President of Design and Development says, "The Avalon collection represents our commitment to reducing the impact of travel on the environment. This collection's lining, storage pockets, and body fabric are fully recycled without compromising product quality and performance. The design team derived inspiration from various consumer product categories, prioritizing solutions that have minimal environmental impact and are more sustainable."
The three-wheeled styles are available in the colors black and storm blue and feature a TSA-recognized combination lock for security, a PVC-lined wet pocket to keep essentials dry and organized, and 360° dual wheels for easy airport navigation. The ergonomic telescoping handle provides optimum comfort and endurance for the user. The Quick Access pocket on the carry-on style is convenient for your I.D., phone, and passport when rushing through a crowded airport or train station. In May 2024, a 16-inch carry-on bag that fits under the seat, a backpack, and a weekender duffel bag with a bottom zippered compartment and comfortable shoulder strap will launch along with a third color option, Juniper Green.
Fenton says, "The utilization of recycled materials in the manufacturing process not only reduces waste but also consumes less energy, all while maintaining the high quality and performance of the product. Ricardo Beverly Hills recognizes that our oceans are filling with debris and our air quality suffers from irresponsible manufacturing processes. As a company concerned about the environment, we are fully invested in sourcing materials and working with factories that produce less harmful waste."
The new styles have all been tested utilizing the company's rigorous quality control process. Retail prices range from $200 for a carry-on to $320 for a large check-in case and will be available at major national retailers nationwide and at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com
Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is committed to delivering the best in luggage design and innovation in its RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® brands. With global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel journey with a sustainable focus. For more information visit https://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com/ and follow us as we travel the world on @ricardotravel.
