Ricardo Beverly Hills Luggage Launches the Cambria Collection of Colorful Styles for Modern Travelers that Are Built to Last

Travel With Bold Colors and Patterns for a Fun-Filled Adventure with the new Cambria Collection from Ricardo Beverly Hills
KENT, Wash., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Beverly Hills, the Washington State-based global luggage and travel accessories leader announced today the launch of Cambria, their newest collection of hard-sided upright wheeled cases.
The new Cambria collection features a strong color palette that won't get lost on the luggage carousel. Mango Yellow, Blue Pearl, and Tortoise patterns give these cases a bold look without sacrificing functionality. Designed for today's modern traveler, Cambria features an expandable construction with a polycarbonate alloy exterior, that combines durability with a lightweight design for easy handling.
All cases offer a large interior packing capacity with a separate secondary packing compartment secured with a TSA lock (available on all sizes) to protect your belongings. The wheeled styles in three sizes have a PVC-lined wet pocket to keep essentials dry and organized, and 360° dual wheels for easy navigation. The ergonomic telescoping handle provides optimum comfort and endurance for the user.
Paul Sarazin, President of Ricardo Beverly Hills says, "The new Cambria collection is designed with our younger customer base in mind who demand the ultimate in performance. These cases are affordable and stylish without sacrificing functionality. Cambria embodies our high standards for travelers when designing today's modern luggage styles."
The new styles have all been tested utilizing the company's rigorous quality control process. Retail prices range from $99 for a carry-on to $199 for a large check-in case and will be available at major national retailers nationwide and at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com
About Ricardo Beverly Hills
Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is committed to delivering the best in luggage design and innovation in its RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® brands. With global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel journey with a sustainable focus. For more information visit https://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com/ and follow us as we travel the world on @ricardotravel
Media Contact
Lisa Wells, Ricardo Beverly Hills, 917 - 613 - 7370, [email protected], https://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com/
SOURCE Ricardo Beverly Hills
Share this article