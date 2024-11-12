Ricardo Beverly Hills Luggage Launches the Cambria Collection of Colorful Styles for Modern Travelers that Are Built to Last

Paul Sarazin, President of Ricardo Beverly Hills says, "The new Cambria collection is designed with our younger customer base in mind who demand the ultimate in performance. These cases are affordable and stylish without sacrificing functionality. " Post this

All cases offer a large interior packing capacity with a separate secondary packing compartment secured with a TSA lock (available on all sizes) to protect your belongings. The wheeled styles in three sizes have a PVC-lined wet pocket to keep essentials dry and organized, and 360° dual wheels for easy navigation. The ergonomic telescoping handle provides optimum comfort and endurance for the user.

Paul Sarazin, President of Ricardo Beverly Hills says, "The new Cambria collection is designed with our younger customer base in mind who demand the ultimate in performance. These cases are affordable and stylish without sacrificing functionality. Cambria embodies our high standards for travelers when designing today's modern luggage styles."

The new styles have all been tested utilizing the company's rigorous quality control process. Retail prices range from $99 for a carry-on to $199 for a large check-in case and will be available at major national retailers nationwide and at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com

About Ricardo Beverly Hills

Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is committed to delivering the best in luggage design and innovation in its RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® brands. With global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel journey with a sustainable focus. For more information visit https://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com/ and follow us as we travel the world on @ricardotravel

Media Contact

Lisa Wells, Ricardo Beverly Hills, 917 - 613 - 7370, [email protected], https://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com/

SOURCE Ricardo Beverly Hills