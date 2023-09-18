Ricardo Beverly Hills New Flight Essentials Collection Sets a Benchmark for Aviation Professionals with Strength, Precision Engineering, and Flight-Tested Durability

CEO Robert Dodson says, "Our luggage collection has been put through the proverbial wringer, enduring rigorous testing that not only meets but exceeds industry standards, ensuring that aviation professionals can trust it as their unwavering ally on every journey." Tweet this

CEO Robert Dodson says, "Our luggage collection has been put through the proverbial wringer, enduring rigorous testing that not only meets but exceeds industry standards, ensuring that aviation professionals can trust it as their unwavering ally on every journey."

The wheeled pieces feature cutting-edge engineered frames for the ultimate performance and quality. All styles have custom-designed components throughout the collection for a sophisticated and tailored appearance. The ergonomic telescoping handle with Flex Grip provides optimum comfort and endurance. In addition, the large diameter wheels with molded protective covers ensure long-lasting quality.

Interior details include a tethered LED interior light, Deluxe tie-down straps, high-tenacity nylon lining, and quilted laptop pockets in the backpack and layover tote. Cooler bags feature a washable lining with three-layer insulation.

Timm Fenton, Vice President of Design and Development says, "The Flight Essentials product has proven through rigorous internal and external tests to ensure its place in the highest demand category of crew bags and luggage. The test data speaks for itself, and the overall design of this collection features a more streamlined, modern aesthetic than what we currently see from the competition."

Ricardo Beverly Hills is a member of the Regional Airline Association. Launch styles include Carry-Ons, Boarding Bags, and Tote Bags. Retail prices range from $120 for a small cooler bag to $360 for a large packing case. Flight Essentials is available at Ricardo Beverly Hills.

About Ricardo Beverly Hills

Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is committed to delivering the best in luggage design and innovation in its RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® brands. With global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel journey with a sustainable focus. For more information visit http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com and follow us as we travel the world on @ricardotravel.

