Ricardo "Rick" A. Arce Joins Perlman, Bajandas, Yevoli & Albright, P.L. as Partner

"The move to PBY&A allows me to handle a broader range of complex and sophisticated litigation cases across various industries and practice areas," said Arce. "Additionally, the firm's robust corporate transactional team further enhances my ability to address the corporate needs of my clients, including taxation considerations."

Arce's practice focuses on commercial litigation, with a particular emphasis on shareholder disputes, breach of contract claims, and business tort actions. He also brings experience in corporate transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and is highly skilled in addressing clients' needs and issues related to intellectual property rights.

In addition to his legal expertise, Arce is known for his commitment to client service and his ability to build lasting relationships. He will be bringing clients with him to PBY&A, including clients in the healthcare, banking, technology and real estate development sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick to our team," said Benjamin Reiss, partner and civil litigation attorney at PBY&A. "His deep understanding and adept skills in complex and commercial litigation will be instrumental as we sharpen our focus on guiding clients through evolving market challenges with tailored legal solutions that set us apart in the industry."

Arce's arrival at PBY&A coincides with the firm's strategic expansion into new practice areas, including IP lending. He also brings a keen understanding of the impact of emerging trends, such as artificial intelligence (AI), on the legal industry.

Arce added: "AI is revolutionizing the legal landscape, impacting efficiency and productivity across all industries. Law firms that embrace AI will have a competitive edge and be better positioned to serve their clients."

About Perlman, Bajandas, Yevoli & Albright, P.L.

For nearly two decades, the attorneys at Perlman, Bajandas, Yevoli & Albright, P.L. (PBY&A) have been delivering exceptional legal services to a diverse array of individuals and businesses. The firm is committed to providing personalized, responsive, and proactive service that addresses the specific needs of each client, which is why it has been named an AV Preeminent® rated law firm by Martindale-Hubbell, scoring a perfect 5.0 rating from both peer and client reviews.

The attorneys at PBY&A pride themselves on the diversity of experience they bring to the table. With former in-house counsels, a CPA, a former company president, and a professor of economics on its team, the firm has the experience and knowledge to advise on complex legal matters. With offices located in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables, PBY&A is conveniently located to provide exceptional service to its clients. For more information, please visit pbyalaw.com.

