Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry ("Riccobene Associates") has selected VideaHealth as its exclusive dental AI partner

Clinicians embrace VideaHealth's dental AI at scale, based on ease of use, accuracy of insights, and positive impact on patient education and experience
BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, VideaHealth, the leading dental artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced that it was chosen by Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry ("Riccobene Associates") as the DSO's exclusive dental AI partner, expanding their existing partnership. VideaAI, VideaHealth's dental AI platform, will be available in all 60+ Riccobene Associates locations, among the most successful practices in the Southeast, currently serving more than 200,000 patients per year.
Lorri Detrick, Chief Operations Officer of Riccobene Associates, said, "We have long invested in equipping our clinicians with the most advanced technology and diagnostic equipment so they can deliver the best possible patient care. VideaHealth made the adoption of dental AI easy for our teams; it is easy to use, accurate, and has a very positive impact on our practices. This expansion of our relationship with VideaHealth is a testament to the power of their technology and the quality of their team."
VideaHealth's dental AI platform is currently leveraged in the leading DSO and independent practices in the US. Its early leadership position has quickly accelerated in 2024, as it was the first dental AI company to offer insights for virtually every disease state in dentistry, as well as enabling diagnosis of pediatric conditions.
VideaAI has been widely lauded for its ease of use, enabling clinicians to streamline administrative tasks and focus more on delivering optimal patient care with access to previously unattainable insights. It does this while preserving clinical autonomy in diagnostic and treatment decisions.
Chief Dental Officer Miguel Gonzalez said, "Quality patient care is everything to us. VideaAI can be leveraged for so many significant clinical findings; it gives our teams additional diagnostic validation and deeper insights. The AI is intuitive and easy to use, integrating easily into our clinical workflow. It's no surprise that our dentists and hygienists quickly embraced VideaAI. However, they're not the only ones who have taken a liking to the product. Patients are also quickly adopting it, leading to significant improvements in patient education and treatment decision-making. VideaHealth has everything we need and more."
About VideaHealth
VideaHealth is the leading dental AI company, offering dental providers the most comprehensive suite of dental AI technology that addresses virtually every dental disease state. Practices of all sizes are using VideaHealth's AI platform to drive better clinical outcomes, ranging from the nation's largest DSO, Heartland Dental, to forward-facing independent practices.
Through a partnership with Henry Schein One, one of the country's most respected technology companies, VideaHealth is also bringing the co-branded Dentrix Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend AI powered by VideaHealth to the tens of thousands of offices using the company's practice management software.
Headquartered in Boston, VideaHealth is backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners, and Pillar VC. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai.
Media Contact
Bridget Stasonis, VideaHealth, 1 813-300-2905, [email protected]
SOURCE VideaHealth
Share this article