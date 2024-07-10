Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry ("Riccobene Associates") has selected VideaHealth as its exclusive dental AI partner

"Quality patient care is everything to us. VideaAI can be leveraged for so many significant clinical findings; it gives our teams additional diagnostic validation and deeper insights. The AI is intuitive and easy to use, integrating easily into our clinical workflow." Post this

VideaHealth's dental AI platform is currently leveraged in the leading DSO and independent practices in the US. Its early leadership position has quickly accelerated in 2024, as it was the first dental AI company to offer insights for virtually every disease state in dentistry, as well as enabling diagnosis of pediatric conditions.

VideaAI has been widely lauded for its ease of use, enabling clinicians to streamline administrative tasks and focus more on delivering optimal patient care with access to previously unattainable insights. It does this while preserving clinical autonomy in diagnostic and treatment decisions.

Chief Dental Officer Miguel Gonzalez said, "Quality patient care is everything to us. VideaAI can be leveraged for so many significant clinical findings; it gives our teams additional diagnostic validation and deeper insights. The AI is intuitive and easy to use, integrating easily into our clinical workflow. It's no surprise that our dentists and hygienists quickly embraced VideaAI. However, they're not the only ones who have taken a liking to the product. Patients are also quickly adopting it, leading to significant improvements in patient education and treatment decision-making. VideaHealth has everything we need and more."

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is the leading dental AI company, offering dental providers the most comprehensive suite of dental AI technology that addresses virtually every dental disease state. Practices of all sizes are using VideaHealth's AI platform to drive better clinical outcomes, ranging from the nation's largest DSO, Heartland Dental, to forward-facing independent practices.

Through a partnership with Henry Schein One, one of the country's most respected technology companies, VideaHealth is also bringing the co-branded Dentrix Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend AI powered by VideaHealth to the tens of thousands of offices using the company's practice management software.

Headquartered in Boston, VideaHealth is backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners, and Pillar VC. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai.

Media Contact

Bridget Stasonis, VideaHealth, 1 813-300-2905, [email protected]

SOURCE VideaHealth