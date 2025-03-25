Rice McGowan & Brandt Attorneys Earn Super Lawyers Honors

Five attorneys from the law firm of Rice McGowan & Brandt were recently honored in Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication which recognizes the state's most accomplished legal practitioners.
ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five attorneys from the law firm of Rice McGowan & Brandt were recently honored in the 22nd annual edition of the industry-leading publication, Super Lawyers. Jimmy Rice was named a Super Lawyer in addition to continuing his appearance on the state's Top 100 List. Kim McGowan, Andrew Brandt, Preston Dunaway, and Lauren Kamensky were all named to the list of Rising Stars, an award reserved for less than 3% of attorneys under the age of 40 or practicing less than 10 years.
Rice, who founded the original law firm of James A. Rice, Jr, P.C. over 20 years ago, believes the honors are a reflection of his entire team's willingness to take on tough cases and litigate them as long as necessary to achieve justice for the firm's clients. "To have five of our six attorneys make the Super Lawyers list says something very positive about our commitment and approach to our work," said Rice. "However, it's really the entire team's dedication to achieving justice for our clients that translates into strong results at the negotiating table and courtroom year after year."
The attorneys at RMB are no strangers to recognition for excellence in the practice of law. Rice, McGowan, and Brandt were all included in the list of Georgia Trend Magazine's Legal Elite for the second consecutive year, an honor reserved for less than 300 attorneys statewide. In addition, the firm's trial verdicts and settlements are often covered in Georgia's largest legal publications, including a $58M recovery for a client severely injured in an attack at a retail establishment.
About Rice McGowan & Brandt: The attorneys at Rice McGowan & Brandt bring decades of experience to high-stakes personal injury and wrongful death cases across the state of Georgia. The firm has obtained more than $250 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims and families, and continues to be regarded as one of the top law firms in the U.S. The team at Rice McGowan & Brandt represents clients in serious motor vehicle accident cases as well as negligent security and wrongful death claims.
