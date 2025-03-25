Rice McGowan & Brandt Attorneys Earn Super Lawyers Honors

It's really the entire team's dedication to achieving justice for our clients that translates into strong results at the negotiating table and courtroom year after year. Post this

The attorneys at RMB are no strangers to recognition for excellence in the practice of law. Rice, McGowan, and Brandt were all included in the list of Georgia Trend Magazine's Legal Elite for the second consecutive year, an honor reserved for less than 300 attorneys statewide. In addition, the firm's trial verdicts and settlements are often covered in Georgia's largest legal publications, including a $58M recovery for a client severely injured in an attack at a retail establishment.

About Rice McGowan & Brandt: The attorneys at Rice McGowan & Brandt bring decades of experience to high-stakes personal injury and wrongful death cases across the state of Georgia. The firm has obtained more than $250 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims and families, and continues to be regarded as one of the top law firms in the U.S. The team at Rice McGowan & Brandt represents clients in serious motor vehicle accident cases as well as negligent security and wrongful death claims.

