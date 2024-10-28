Rice Park Capital Management Launches Lender Advisory Board

"We're excited to learn and collaborate with our new Lender Advisory Board. We believe we'll gain insights on emerging trends and opportunities that will help us strategically guide our fintech investments," said Chris Bixby, Managing Director of Strategic Equity Investing at Rice Park. Post this

Jodi Hall, RPC Ventures Advisor, said, "We believe the Lender Advisory Board will assist in expanding the Rice Park network. We feel this will enables us to identify companies that can help drive changes in the mortgage industry."

The Lender Advisory Board is comprised of mortgage executives throughout the country:

Mike Metz, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at VIP Mortgage





Craig Ungaro, COO at AnnieMac Home Mortgage





Chrissy Zotzmann Brown, COO at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group





Ian Kimball, Executive Director of Strategy at Service First Mortgage





Chuck Iverson, President at Mason-McDuffie Mortgage





Travis Rulle, COO at FBC Mortgage





Robin Clayton, Director of Performance Marketing at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG)





Nelson DaLuz, EVP, Originations at Cascade Financial Services





Christy Soukhamneut, Chief Lending Officer at UFCU

In addition to the Lender Advisory Board, Rice Park has an Advisory Board that includes members from real estate, technology and fintech companies.

About Rice Park Capital Management LP

Rice Park is a private investment firm managing capital of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Its investment focus is to deliver cycle-resistant returns by unlocking value in complex opportunities in the residential and commercial mortgage and real estate sectors.

Learn more about Rice Park at www.riceparkcapital.com.

