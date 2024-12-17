Rich Antoniello, Donald Remy and Tobias Sherman join Fan Engagement Start Up, CheckN

Complex Media Founder, Former NCAA COO and Former WME executive join CheckN as they finalize their Series-A raise.

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In anticipation of closing their Series-A funding round, CheckN (www.checkN.com), a new Social Utility App that is changing the way brands, celebrities and venues engage fans, has appointed two new board members and a new member of their executive team. On Monday CheckN Holdings, Inc. announced two new board members, both bringing a wealth of experience from their respective fields. Rich Antoniello, best known as the former founder and CEO of Complex Media where he transformed a print publication into a profitable, global media brand with significant digital, social, and brand vertical presence – culminating in a $300m+ sale to Verizon and Hearst in 2016, has joined the CheckN board. Also joining is sports, business, and government executive Donald Remy, widely-known for over a decade of service in college sports at the NCAA as the Chief Operating and Legal Officer. Given his extensive background, Donald will play a pivotal role in guiding CheckN's integration throughout many platforms, including collegiate and professional sports. The two join founders Derrick Brown and Ben Campbell along with the former Global President of WPP Digital, David Moore, on CheckN's board.