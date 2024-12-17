Rich Antoniello, Donald Remy and Tobias Sherman join Fan Engagement Start Up, CheckN

Complex Media Founder, Former NCAA COO and Former WME executive join CheckN as they finalize their Series-A raise.
BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In anticipation of closing their Series-A funding round, CheckN (www.checkN.com), a new Social Utility App that is changing the way brands, celebrities and venues engage fans, has appointed two new board members and a new member of their executive team. On Monday CheckN Holdings, Inc. announced two new board members, both bringing a wealth of experience from their respective fields. Rich Antoniello, best known as the former founder and CEO of Complex Media where he transformed a print publication into a profitable, global media brand with significant digital, social, and brand vertical presence – culminating in a $300m+ sale to Verizon and Hearst in 2016, has joined the CheckN board. Also joining is sports, business, and government executive Donald Remy, widely-known for over a decade of service in college sports at the NCAA as the Chief Operating and Legal Officer. Given his extensive background, Donald will play a pivotal role in guiding CheckN's integration throughout many platforms, including collegiate and professional sports. The two join founders Derrick Brown and Ben Campbell along with the former Global President of WPP Digital, David Moore, on CheckN's board.
Also, announced Monday, former WME Executive Tobias Sherman joins CheckN as President of Gaming. Tobias will be responsible for CheckN's strategy and partnerships in gambling, fantasy sports, and video games. Residing in Las Vegas, after leaving WME Tobias consulted for major casinos including MGM. He also founded gaming consultancy FOUNDRY IV, a role in which he will continue. Tobias' unique relationships and expertise will bring dramatic innovation to location-based gaming.
According to CheckN CEO, Derrick Brown, "I am humbled to have these titans of their respective industries as a part of the CheckN family. I feel like Nick Fury assembling the Avengers." With these new additions, the current CheckN executive team and BoD have collectively participated in over $5 billion in successful business exits. "This is the future of fan engagement" said Rich Antoniello.
These announcements are timed to precede the closing of CheckN's Series-A round, which the company expects to close by the end of January 2025, with plans for an official launch in February.
