Rich Dad Poor Dad Co-Author Sharon Lechter Releases New Book For Women

80% of men die married, while 80% of women die single. This fact alone shows the importance of women taking control of their finances. With women projected to control $30 trillion of U.S. financial assets by 2030, the need for them to navigate this great wealth transfer with knowledge and confidence is more crucial than ever. How Money Works For Women delves into the unique financial challenges and opportunities that women encounter throughout their lives. Covering topics from paying for college and starting businesses to raising children, caring for elderly parents, surviving divorce or the death of a spouse, and planning for retirement and long-term care needs, the book addresses the diverse financial aspects of women's lives.

Lechter, a New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, has collaborated with Scouller, an attorney and Certified Financial Educator®, to create a comprehensive resource addressing the specific financial concerns faced by women. The book aims to demystify complex financial concepts and provide actionable advice, ultimately bridging the gender wealth gap and inspiring women to embrace their financial potential.

How Money Works For Women: Take Control or Lose It is now available for purchase at bit.ly/howmoneyworksforwomen or Amazon.com. To learn more about the book and the authors, visit: sharonlechter.com/ or howmoneyworks.com/women

About WealthWave Media

WealthWave Media is a leading publisher of financial education materials, committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to achieve financial independence and success. Through a range of books, audio programs, and digital resources, WealthWave Media provides accessible and actionable financial education for all.

About Sharon Lechter

Sharon is a renowned financial literacy expert, keynote speaker, and New York Times bestselling author. She has dedicated her career to promoting financial education and empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed for financial success. Sharon is also the author of Think & Grow Rich for Women with the Napoleon Hill Foundation and co-author of the international bestselling book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, among others.

About Kim Scouller

Kim is a financial professional with extensive experience in wealth management and financial planning. She is passionate about empowering women to take control of their financial lives and build a secure future. Kim is committed to providing actionable strategies and advice that enable women to make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals.

