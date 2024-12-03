Rich Gardiner & Co. Launches Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Practice

"Part-time CMO. Full-time results. That's not just our tagline—it's our promise." Post this

Strategy-First Leadership with Real Results

Rich Gardiner & Co. helps clients navigate today's complex marketing landscape by focusing on strategy-first solutions. As a Fractional CMO, Gardiner provides executive-level leadership to define priorities, build scalable strategies, and drive execution. This includes:

Partnering with leadership to identify and align efforts to meet the most critical KPIs.

Mentoring and guiding internal marketing teams and external resources.

Orchestrating tactical execution, ensuring every initiative is tied directly to the overarching strategy.

Leveraging data to drive decisions and enabling continuous improvement based on measurable results.

"Part-time CMO. Full-time results. That's not just our tagline—it's our promise," Gardiner explained. "By focusing on strategy first and leveraging data-driven insights, I help my clients maximize marketing performance while keeping their internal and external teams fully aligned."

Tailored Solutions for Growing Businesses and Investment-Backed Companies

Emerging businesses and SMBs benefit from the firm's ability to deliver high-impact marketing leadership on a flexible basis, without the commitment of a full-time hire.

For private equity and venture capital-backed companies, the Fractional CMO practice also addresses the unique demands of scaling quickly and achieving investor milestones by providing:

Marketing evaluations during pre- and post-acquisition phases.

Strategic roadmaps to accelerate growth and ROI.

Interim leadership to fill critical marketing gaps during transitions.

About Rich Gardiner

Rich Gardiner brings decades of experience as a marketing leader, having served as Chief Marketing Officer for organizations across various industries. Known for his strategic insight and ability to drive results, Gardiner is passionate about helping companies unlock their potential by aligning every marketing effort with a clear, data-driven strategy.

Learn more at www.richgardiner.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Rich Gardiner

Founder, Fractional CMO

Rich Gardiner & Co.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://richgardiner.com

Media Contact

Rich Gardiner, Rich Gardiner & Co., 1 9147193898, [email protected], https://richgardiner.com/

SOURCE Rich Gardiner & Co.