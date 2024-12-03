Rich Gardiner & Co. Launches Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Practice

Fractional CMO Advisory & Consulting Services Designed to Meet the Needs of Emerging Companies, Small to Medium-sized businesses, and Private Equity and Venture Capital-Backed Ventures
WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rich Gardiner & Co., a new business founded by veteran marketing strategist Rich Gardiner, today announced the launch of its Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) practice. Tailored for emerging companies, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and private equity and venture capital-backed ventures, the practice delivers strategy-first thinking, expert marketing leadership, and a proven approach to achieving sustainable, measurable growth.
"Businesses don't succeed without a clear strategy," said Rich Gardiner, Founder and Fractional CMO at Rich Gardiner & Co. "A strong marketing strategy isn't just a starting point—it's the compass that ensures every tactic delivers value, aligns with business objectives, and moves the needle in meaningful ways. That's where I come in."
Strategy-First Leadership with Real Results
Rich Gardiner & Co. helps clients navigate today's complex marketing landscape by focusing on strategy-first solutions. As a Fractional CMO, Gardiner provides executive-level leadership to define priorities, build scalable strategies, and drive execution. This includes:
- Partnering with leadership to identify and align efforts to meet the most critical KPIs.
- Mentoring and guiding internal marketing teams and external resources.
- Orchestrating tactical execution, ensuring every initiative is tied directly to the overarching strategy.
- Leveraging data to drive decisions and enabling continuous improvement based on measurable results.
"Part-time CMO. Full-time results. That's not just our tagline—it's our promise," Gardiner explained. "By focusing on strategy first and leveraging data-driven insights, I help my clients maximize marketing performance while keeping their internal and external teams fully aligned."
Tailored Solutions for Growing Businesses and Investment-Backed Companies
Emerging businesses and SMBs benefit from the firm's ability to deliver high-impact marketing leadership on a flexible basis, without the commitment of a full-time hire.
For private equity and venture capital-backed companies, the Fractional CMO practice also addresses the unique demands of scaling quickly and achieving investor milestones by providing:
- Marketing evaluations during pre- and post-acquisition phases.
- Strategic roadmaps to accelerate growth and ROI.
- Interim leadership to fill critical marketing gaps during transitions.
About Rich Gardiner
Rich Gardiner brings decades of experience as a marketing leader, having served as Chief Marketing Officer for organizations across various industries. Known for his strategic insight and ability to drive results, Gardiner is passionate about helping companies unlock their potential by aligning every marketing effort with a clear, data-driven strategy.
Learn more at www.richgardiner.com or follow on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Rich Gardiner
Founder, Fractional CMO
Rich Gardiner & Co.
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://richgardiner.com
Media Contact
Rich Gardiner, Rich Gardiner & Co., 1 9147193898, [email protected], https://richgardiner.com/
SOURCE Rich Gardiner & Co.
