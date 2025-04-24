Rich Schaefer rejoins HNTB in New Jersey as program manager

Rich's track record — including the creation and successful leadership of NJ TRANSIT's capital program — speaks volumes about his ability to deliver transformative results. Post this

In his new role, Schaefer will work closely with HNTB's national transit and rail team, supporting the firm's expanding portfolio of transit initiatives across the Northeast. His strategic insight and technical expertise will help drive impactful transportation solutions for clients across the region.

"We're excited to welcome Rich back to HNTB," said Steve Dilts, HNTB's New Jersey office leader and senior vice president. "His deep technical expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental in advancing critical infrastructure improvements across our region's highway and transit networks. Rich's track record — including the creation and successful leadership of NJ TRANSIT's capital program — speaks volumes about his ability to deliver transformative results."

Schaefer's experience includes all facets of transit and rail systems, from strategic planning of new networks to the oversight of rolling stock maintenance. An expert in both vertical and horizontal infrastructure, he is adept at aligning public and private interests to advance complex project goals.

"I'm excited to return to HNTB after six incredible years at NJ TRANSIT," said Schaefer. "My passion for building goes hand-in-hand with my deep commitment to infrastructure and transportation. I look forward to collaborating with our clients and the talented teams at HNTB to drive innovative transit solutions across the Northeast region."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Schaefer is a published author whose work addresses current challenges and methodologies in structural and transportation engineering. A committed advocate for public transit, he regularly speaks at industry events and continues to conduct technical research aimed at advancing the field.

Schaefer also is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of infrastructure professionals. As an adjunct professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Schaefer teaches a graduate-level course in bridge design, offering students valuable insights from his decades of real-world experience.

Schaefer holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

About HNTB

For more than a century, HNTB Corporation has been at the forefront of designing and advancing transportation infrastructure that enhances mobility and improves local communities. With client relationships spanning decades, we understand infrastructure life cycles and have perspective and experience to solve the most complex technical, financial and operational challenges with vision and imagination. As employee owners committed to excellence, we prioritize client success while delivering a full spectrum of infrastructure-related services. Discover HNTB's Spark at http://www.hntb.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact

Anna Goebel, HNTB, 8165272261, [email protected], https://www.hntb.com/

SOURCE HNTB