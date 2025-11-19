Richard Pedranti Architect Achieves Phius Design Certification for Prominent New Jersey Residence

Elegant Garden State Home Exemplifies Uncompromised Living at Peak Performance
MILFORD, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Pedranti Architect, a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living, now has under construction in New Jersey the Two Rivers Passive House, its latest Phius Design-Certified passive building.
Crafted with an aesthetic that harmonizes with the vernacular of Monmouth County, NJ, the Two Rivers Passive House elegantly blends traditional beauty and substantial space. Its true innovation, however, lies beneath the surface. This residence is a testament to modern, high-performance construction, built with advanced materials and sustainable design principles that ensure exceptional indoor comfort, longevity, and sustainability. It's a striking example of how classic style can conceal cutting-edge technology to create a home that's both beautiful and built for the future.
The Two Rivers Passive House incorporates critical passive building design principles, including enhanced insulation, airtight construction, triple-pane windows, and a fresh air ventilation system with energy recovery, drastically cutting heating and cooling demands and maintaining comfortable temperatures year-round without needing a conventional HVAC system typical of a home of this size.
"At RPA, we believe that truly sustainable design should not dictate a homeowner's preferred aesthetic," said Richard Pedranti, Principal at RPA. "The Two Rivers Passive House embodies this philosophy, showcasing that cutting-edge building science can be artfully integrated into a home that is both elegantly traditional and exceptionally high performing. It's been incredibly rewarding to help our client realize their vision for an energy-efficient passive house that prioritizes health, comfort, and a lasting legacy."
Joseph Longo, President of Abatare Builders, Inc., a well-respected residential builder in the region, has a particular appreciation for building science employed in the Two Rivers Passive House design. "Working on this project has been an exceptional experience. This isn't just another large, beautiful home; it's a testament to what's possible when you combine thoughtful design with advanced construction principles, creating a structure that will outperform typical buildings for generations."
The Phius ZERO 2021 Design Certification verifies that the architectural and engineering plans meet Phius' rigorous performance and design requirements based on comprehensive energy modeling and documentation before construction begins. "Phius Design Certification is a well-deserved milestone for the Two Rivers Passive House," explained James Ortega, Phius Certification Program Director. "Its certification is the independent verification that the home is designed to be among the most comfortable and efficient buildings in the world."
The homeowners intend to pursue final certification upon the home's completion next year, which will confirm adherence to the Phius ZERO 2021 program through rigorous testing and third-party validation.
Phius is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting comfortable living for all and the well-being of the planet. Phius works toward this goal by training and certifying professionals, maintaining the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certifying and quality assuring passive buildings, certifying high-performance building products, and conducting research to advance high-performance building.
About Richard Pedranti Architect
Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living. Since 1998, RPA has created environments that combine clients' unique values with the extraordinary natural landscape of their regions. Located in Milford, Pennsylvania, the "birthplace of the American conservation movement," RPA specializes in Passive House and high-performance buildings, putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient buildings. To learn more, please visit: richardpedranti.com.
