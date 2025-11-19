Richard Pedranti Architect Achieves Phius Design Certification for Prominent New Jersey Residence

"It's been incredibly rewarding to help our client realize their vision for an energy-efficient passive house that prioritizes health, comfort, and a lasting legacy," said Richard Pedranti, Principal at RPA. Post this

The Two Rivers Passive House incorporates critical passive building design principles, including enhanced insulation, airtight construction, triple-pane windows, and a fresh air ventilation system with energy recovery, drastically cutting heating and cooling demands and maintaining comfortable temperatures year-round without needing a conventional HVAC system typical of a home of this size.

"At RPA, we believe that truly sustainable design should not dictate a homeowner's preferred aesthetic," said Richard Pedranti, Principal at RPA. "The Two Rivers Passive House embodies this philosophy, showcasing that cutting-edge building science can be artfully integrated into a home that is both elegantly traditional and exceptionally high performing. It's been incredibly rewarding to help our client realize their vision for an energy-efficient passive house that prioritizes health, comfort, and a lasting legacy."

Joseph Longo, President of Abatare Builders, Inc., a well-respected residential builder in the region, has a particular appreciation for building science employed in the Two Rivers Passive House design. "Working on this project has been an exceptional experience. This isn't just another large, beautiful home; it's a testament to what's possible when you combine thoughtful design with advanced construction principles, creating a structure that will outperform typical buildings for generations."

The Phius ZERO 2021 Design Certification verifies that the architectural and engineering plans meet Phius' rigorous performance and design requirements based on comprehensive energy modeling and documentation before construction begins. "Phius Design Certification is a well-deserved milestone for the Two Rivers Passive House," explained James Ortega, Phius Certification Program Director. "Its certification is the independent verification that the home is designed to be among the most comfortable and efficient buildings in the world."

The homeowners intend to pursue final certification upon the home's completion next year, which will confirm adherence to the Phius ZERO 2021 program through rigorous testing and third-party validation.

Phius is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting comfortable living for all and the well-being of the planet. Phius works toward this goal by training and certifying professionals, maintaining the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certifying and quality assuring passive buildings, certifying high-performance building products, and conducting research to advance high-performance building.

About Richard Pedranti Architect

Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living. Since 1998, RPA has created environments that combine clients' unique values with the extraordinary natural landscape of their regions. Located in Milford, Pennsylvania, the "birthplace of the American conservation movement," RPA specializes in Passive House and high-performance buildings, putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient buildings. To learn more, please visit: richardpedranti.com.

Media Contact

Mark Tordik, Richard Pedranti Architect, 1 215-644-6502, [email protected], http://richardpedranti.com

SOURCE Richard Pedranti Architect