Richard Pedranti Architect Caps Another Year of Excellence in Sustainable Passive House Design

"The industry recognition we received last year is a testament to our dedication to designing resilient, healthy homes that are truly integrated with both lifestyle and landscape," said Richard Pedranti, Principal at RPA. Post this

Noteworthy Passive House Projects from 2025

The Fall Brook Passive House in the Catskills, a 4,737-square-foot residence set on 60 acres, serves as a benchmark for sustainable luxury living. The Phius Design-Certified passive house embodies RPA's commitment to marrying advanced building science with design that responds to its site and occupants, achieving exceptional energy performance while enhancing comfort, health, and architectural clarity. This project was on display during the Fall Brook Passive House open days in November 2025, where attendees stepped inside the energy-efficient home to learn about sustainable design from architect Richard Pedranti and owner Jennifer Grimes.

In historic Shepherdstown, the Porter Passive House became the first-ever Phius Design-Certified passive house in West Virginia. The project achieved airtightness levels far exceeding standard building codes, establishing a new precedent for high-performance residential construction in the region while sensitively engaging its historic context.

Situated in an affluent New Jersey suburb, the Two Rivers Passive House illustrates how traditional estate character can be successfully paired with net-zero energy performance. The Phius Design-Certified residence proves that rigorous passive house standards can be achieved without compromising the elegance and comfort expected of a premier home.

In bucolic Southern New Jersey, the Bakrania Passive House received Phius Design certification, demonstrating how passive house principles can support healthy, comfortable family living. This home delivers consistent indoor temperatures, superior air quality, and low energy costs year-round, while prioritizing durability, quiet interiors, and everyday livability within a warm, contemporary residential design.

Awards and Recognition

Sustainability Certifications

While all RPA projects utilize the strategies and sustainable components associated with passive house, many clients pursue certification. In 2025, five RPA projects received various Phius certifications, successfully meeting the intensive energy modeling, plan review, and blower door airtightness testing. These benchmarks demonstrate the technical integrity of the design and ensure optimal home performance.

Located in Pennsylvania, the Zanetti Passive House earned final Phius certification for its integration of modern building science and residential design. The home features a super-insulated building shell and high-performance, triple-paned windows to ensure a draft-free environment, while a specialized ventilation system provides a continuous flow of fresh, filtered air year-round.

Continued Leadership in Sustainable Residential Design

Looking ahead, RPA remains focused on expanding its portfolio of high-performance residential architecture, advancing passive house strategies as a design-driven practice that unites environmental performance with architectural clarity and craft.

The passive house standard is a rigorous, science-based approach that minimizes energy use while maximizing comfort and health. Phius defines this as the smartest path to a zero-carbon future, certifying high-performance buildings across all sectors. By leveraging advanced building science, it creates highly efficient structures that require minimal heating and cooling.

About Richard Pedranti Architect

Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living. Since 1998, RPA has created environments that combine clients' unique values with the extraordinary natural landscape of their regions. Located in Milford, Pennsylvania, the "birthplace of the American conservation movement," RPA specializes in Passive House and high-performance buildings, putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient buildings. To learn more, please visit: richardpedranti.com.

Media Contact

Mark Tordik, Richard Pedranti Architect, 1 215-644-6502, [email protected], https://richardpedranti.com

SOURCE Richard Pedranti Architect