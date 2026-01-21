Richard Pedranti Architect Caps Another Year of Excellence in Sustainable Passive House Design

Firm Recognized by AIA and Builder Magazine for Passive House Architectural Design
MILFORD, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA), a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living, extended its leadership in sustainable building, earning multiple industry awards and designing a range of luxury residential passive house projects. This continued momentum in the category has cemented the firm's position as the partner that discerning clients rely upon to harness modern building science for beautiful, healthy, and high-performance living.
"In 2025, we continued to prove that sustainable design doesn't have to compromise a homeowner's aspirations for creating the living environment they envision," said Richard Pedranti, Principal at RPA. "Our newest projects reconfirm that high-performance design should adapt to the client's lifestyle, not the other way around. The industry recognition we received last year is a testament to our dedication to designing resilient, healthy homes that are truly integrated with both lifestyle and landscape."
Noteworthy Passive House Projects from 2025
- The Fall Brook Passive House in the Catskills, a 4,737-square-foot residence set on 60 acres, serves as a benchmark for sustainable luxury living. The Phius Design-Certified passive house embodies RPA's commitment to marrying advanced building science with design that responds to its site and occupants, achieving exceptional energy performance while enhancing comfort, health, and architectural clarity. This project was on display during the Fall Brook Passive House open days in November 2025, where attendees stepped inside the energy-efficient home to learn about sustainable design from architect Richard Pedranti and owner Jennifer Grimes.
- In historic Shepherdstown, the Porter Passive House became the first-ever Phius Design-Certified passive house in West Virginia. The project achieved airtightness levels far exceeding standard building codes, establishing a new precedent for high-performance residential construction in the region while sensitively engaging its historic context.
- Situated in an affluent New Jersey suburb, the Two Rivers Passive House illustrates how traditional estate character can be successfully paired with net-zero energy performance. The Phius Design-Certified residence proves that rigorous passive house standards can be achieved without compromising the elegance and comfort expected of a premier home.
- In bucolic Southern New Jersey, the Bakrania Passive House received Phius Design certification, demonstrating how passive house principles can support healthy, comfortable family living. This home delivers consistent indoor temperatures, superior air quality, and low energy costs year-round, while prioritizing durability, quiet interiors, and everyday livability within a warm, contemporary residential design.
Awards and Recognition
- RPA received the prestigious Honor Award from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA NEPA) for the firm's Niantic Net Zero House. The organization's Design Awards program, held every other year, celebrates the creativity, ingenuity, and resourcefulness of architects practicing within the nine-county jurisdiction of the chapter.
- The Niantic Net Zero House and Montem Villam Passive House were recognized as Merit Winners in the 2025 Builder's Choice Design Awards, which honored a total of 14 projects across the country. The Montem Villam Passive House was a featured project in Custom Builder, a respected residential building construction publication.
- The Porter Passive House was spotlighted by The Shepherdstown Chronicle, following the home's Phius Design certification. RPA and the home's builder were profiled in subsequent features about the West Virginia project.
Sustainability Certifications
While all RPA projects utilize the strategies and sustainable components associated with passive house, many clients pursue certification. In 2025, five RPA projects received various Phius certifications, successfully meeting the intensive energy modeling, plan review, and blower door airtightness testing. These benchmarks demonstrate the technical integrity of the design and ensure optimal home performance.
Located in Pennsylvania, the Zanetti Passive House earned final Phius certification for its integration of modern building science and residential design. The home features a super-insulated building shell and high-performance, triple-paned windows to ensure a draft-free environment, while a specialized ventilation system provides a continuous flow of fresh, filtered air year-round.
Continued Leadership in Sustainable Residential Design
Looking ahead, RPA remains focused on expanding its portfolio of high-performance residential architecture, advancing passive house strategies as a design-driven practice that unites environmental performance with architectural clarity and craft.
The passive house standard is a rigorous, science-based approach that minimizes energy use while maximizing comfort and health. Phius defines this as the smartest path to a zero-carbon future, certifying high-performance buildings across all sectors. By leveraging advanced building science, it creates highly efficient structures that require minimal heating and cooling.
About Richard Pedranti Architect
Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living. Since 1998, RPA has created environments that combine clients' unique values with the extraordinary natural landscape of their regions. Located in Milford, Pennsylvania, the "birthplace of the American conservation movement," RPA specializes in Passive House and high-performance buildings, putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient buildings. To learn more, please visit: richardpedranti.com.
