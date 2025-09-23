Richard Pedranti Architect Designs Catskills Region's Newest Phius Design-Certified Passive House

"The Fall Brook Passive House represents a significant stride in residential design, showing what's possible in a high-performance home," explained James Ortega, Phius Certification Program Director. Post this

To drastically cut heating and cooling demands, the Fall Brook Passive House incorporates critical passive building design principles. Its features include enhanced insulation, airtight construction, triple-pane windows, and a fresh air ventilation system with energy recovery. The home maintains comfortable temperatures year-round without needing a conventional HVAC system.

"The RPA approach dramatically cuts energy consumption, fosters significantly healthier indoor environments, and delivers exceptionally more comfortable living conditions," said Richard Pedranti, Principal at RPA. "It's been incredibly rewarding helping Jennifer realize her vision of an energy-efficient passive house."

The advanced design of this three-story, 4,737-square-foot passive house signals exceptional energy efficiency. This performance is predicted using WUFI Passive whole building energy modeling software, the compliance tool required for Phius Certification.

"The Fall Brook Passive House represents a significant stride in residential design, showing what's possible in a high-performance home," explained James Ortega, Phius Certification Program Director. "Phius Design Certification ensures that this project was designed to achieve its goals for energy savings and cost-effectiveness."

Design Certification for Phius CORE 2024 verifies that architectural and engineering plans meet Phius' performance and design requirements based on energy modeling and documentation before construction begins. When home construction is complete, the homeowner plans to pursue final certification with Phius which confirms that the finished building adheres to its certified plans and passes rigorous testing and third-party validation for airtightness, mechanical systems, and overall performance.

Phius is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting comfortable living for all and the well-being of the planet. Phius works toward this goal by training and certifying professionals, maintaining the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certifying and quality assuring passive buildings, certifying high-performance building products, and conducting research to advance high-performance building.

About Richard Pedranti Architect

Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living. Since 1998, RPA has created environments that combine clients' unique values with the extraordinary natural landscape of their regions. Located in Milford, Pennsylvania, the "birthplace of the American conservation movement," RPA specializes in Passive House and high-performance buildings, putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient buildings. To learn more, please visit: richardpedranti.com.

