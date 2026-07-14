Richard Pedranti Architect Designs High-Performance Luxury Residence in St. Augustine, Florida

"We set out to redefine what a residential space in St. Augustine, FL could be, and I am proud of how our team successfully bridged the gap between uncompromising comfort and aspirational design." - Richard Pedranti, Principal at RPA Post this

While the Lisk Residence is not a certified passive house, the design employs passive house principles and advanced building science to address the challenges of the region's tropical climate. To mitigate intense solar gain while preserving expansive views, RPA integrated fixed external solar shades on the south and west elevations. These features, along with high-efficiency glazing, allow the home to maintain comfort and mechanical efficiency, providing a natural, ambient backdrop to the family's morning routine as the sun rises over the Tolomato River.

"This project stands as a testament to what is possible when homeowners resist settling for the status quo and explore how their living environment supports their life vision," says Richard Pedranti, Principal at RPA. "By prioritizing views, light, and longevity, we have created a structure that proves the most rewarding buildings are those designed with both science and intent. We set out to redefine what a residential space in St. Augustine could be, and I am proud of how our team successfully bridged the gap between uncompromising comfort and aspirational design."

The residence features a U-shaped floor plan, separating the home into public and private spaces while creating a sheltered interior courtyard. By utilizing a U-shape, the design makes the negative space of the Intracoastal the home's primary feature, effectively replacing the function of a traditional great room with the expansive waterway. A slight rotation of the west wing directs that arm of the home toward the adjacent golf course, while porches, a classic southern feature reimagined on a bold, two-story scale, further enhance this connection to the landscape. Serving as both observation decks and stadium-style seating, these porches offer spectacular views of the course and coastal ecosystem. Beyond these features, the configuration facilitates cross-ventilation and natural daylighting, while the extensive glass envelope provides a direct visual connection to family activities throughout the home.

Executing this design required sophisticated engineering to meet hurricane-zone wind standards. Given the high volume of glass, the structure required significant steel reinforcement. The home's construction, led by Cottage Home Company, was completed over an 18-month timeline. Since completion, the project has become a benchmark for high-performance residential design within the Palencia community, demonstrating that climate-responsive building science can be successfully integrated into an established regional aesthetic.

About Richard Pedranti Architect

Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living. Since 1998, RPA has created environments that combine clients' unique values with the extraordinary natural landscape of their regions. Located in Milford, Pennsylvania, the "birthplace of the American conservation movement," RPA specializes in Passive House and high-performance buildings, putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient buildings. To learn more, please visit: richardpedranti.com.

Media Contact

Mark Tordik, Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA), 1 215-644-6502, [email protected], http://richardpedranti.com

SOURCE Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA)