Richard Pedranti Architect's Bakrania Passive House Named Green Builder Magazine 2026 Green Home of the Year

The Bakrania Passive House was a collaboration between RPA and Under Construction Builders (UCB), inspired by the aspirations of the homeowners, Smitesh and Lopa Bakrania. Smitesh, a professor of mechanical engineering, sought a healthy home for his family that was not only visually striking but also exceptionally energy-efficient and healthy. The resulting Phius Design-certified passive house utilizes a state-of-the-art airtight envelope featuring carbon-negative LP SmartSide siding, ZIP System insulating R-12 sheathing, and triple-pane Mavrik European windows.

Paired with passive house design and building strategies that slash typical energy requirements for heating and cooling by an estimated 80 to 90 percent, the home's energy needs are met by an 8kW solar array paired with two Tesla Powerwall batteries, allowing the home to produce more energy than it consumes.

Beyond energy efficiency, the project delivers superior durability supporting lower long-term maintenance. Most significantly, the home's lifestyle benefits include beauty, glorious daylighting, and exceptional indoor air quality that has specifically helped the couple's son manage his asthma symptoms more effectively.

Judges for the award praised the project as a "benchmark for what custom homes should be," noting its "extremely well thought-out, rational design decisions."

This honor for the Bakrania Passive House follows a series of recent high-profile awards for RPA. The firm recently received the prestigious Honor Award from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA NEPA) for the Niantic Net Zero House, a program that celebrates creativity and ingenuity within the region. Additionally, both the Niantic Net Zero House and the Montem Villam Passive House were recognized as Merit Winners in the 2025 Builder's Choice Design Awards.

The passive house standard represents a rigorous, science-based methodology designed to drastically reduce energy consumption while elevating indoor comfort, durability, and occupant health. Phius serves as a leader in this movement, certifying buildings that utilize advanced building science to create high-performance environments across all sectors. These structures are optimized to function with minimal active heating or cooling, providing a strategic roadmap toward a zero-carbon future.

Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA) is a premier architecture firm pioneering energy-efficient architecture for modern living. Since 1998, RPA has created environments that combine clients' unique values with the extraordinary natural landscape of their regions. Located in Milford, Pennsylvania, the "birthplace of the American conservation movement," RPA specializes in Passive House and high-performance buildings, putting modern building science to work creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient buildings. To learn more, please visit: richardpedranti.com.

