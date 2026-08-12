Richard Pineda Named Executive Chairman of the CALIBRE Board of Directors

"In this expanded role, my focus remains squarely on sharpening our strategic vision, capitalizing on key market opportunities, and leading our exceptional team into our next chapter." -Richard Pineda Post this

"I am honored by the Board's confidence as I take on the role of Executive Chairman alongside my ongoing responsibilities as CEO," said Richard Pineda. "Over my time on the Board, we have laid a powerful foundation for growth. As we look to the future, we are committed to accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence across our delivery and operational environments, deepening our technical and domain expertise, and enhancing long-term value for our employee shareholders. In this expanded dual role, my focus remains squarely on sharpening our strategic vision, capitalizing on key market opportunities, and leading our exceptional team into our next chapter."

About CALIBRE

CALIBRE is an employee-owned AI transformation company delivering mission focused solutions to Defense, Federal / Civil, and Commercial clients across five functional domains: Financial Management, Logistics, Training, Health Information Solutions, and Military to Civilian Readiness. We integrate technology, data, mission expertise, and mission support services to modernize operations, improve performance, and deliver measurable results - supported by strong quality systems, security clearances, and industry certifications.

For more information about CALIBRE, please visit www.calibresys.com.

Contact:Samantha Marmen, Director, Chief of Staff

Telephone:703.797.8962

E-mail:[email protected]

Media Contact

Samantha Marmen, CALIBRE, 1 17037978962, [email protected], www.calibresys.com

SOURCE CALIBRE