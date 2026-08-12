Richard Pineda Named Executive Chairman of the CALIBRE Board of Directors

CALIBRE has named Richard Pineda Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors, expanding his leadership role while continuing to serve as President & CEO. In this dual capacity, Pineda will help guide the company's strategic growth, governance, and innovation initiatives, including the continued integration of AI and the creation of long-term value for employee-owners.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CALIBRE Systems, Inc. (CALIBRE) announced that it has named Richard Pineda as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Pineda will remain CALIBRE's President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while taking on the additional responsibilities of Board Executive Chairman. As Executive Chairman, he will work closely with the Board and Management Team to support the company's strategic initiatives, governance responsibilities, and long-term growth objectives. Concurrently, Joe Reynolds has been appointed the Board's Lead Independent Director.
"Richard has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, sound judgment, and an unwavering commitment to our mission," said Joe Reynolds, CALIBRE's Lead Independent Director. "He is widely respected throughout our industry as an innovative and forward-thinking leader and the Board is excited by his vision for the future of the Company at this time of dramatic change in the government contracting and technology space."
"I am honored by the Board's confidence as I take on the role of Executive Chairman alongside my ongoing responsibilities as CEO," said Richard Pineda. "Over my time on the Board, we have laid a powerful foundation for growth. As we look to the future, we are committed to accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence across our delivery and operational environments, deepening our technical and domain expertise, and enhancing long-term value for our employee shareholders. In this expanded dual role, my focus remains squarely on sharpening our strategic vision, capitalizing on key market opportunities, and leading our exceptional team into our next chapter."
About CALIBRE
CALIBRE is an employee-owned AI transformation company delivering mission focused solutions to Defense, Federal / Civil, and Commercial clients across five functional domains: Financial Management, Logistics, Training, Health Information Solutions, and Military to Civilian Readiness. We integrate technology, data, mission expertise, and mission support services to modernize operations, improve performance, and deliver measurable results - supported by strong quality systems, security clearances, and industry certifications.
For more information about CALIBRE, please visit www.calibresys.com.
Contact:Samantha Marmen, Director, Chief of Staff
Telephone:703.797.8962
E-mail:[email protected]
Media Contact
Samantha Marmen, CALIBRE, 1 17037978962, [email protected], www.calibresys.com
SOURCE CALIBRE
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