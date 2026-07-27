Richie Bello Institute Launches Veterans Placement Program at Gettel Automotive

"Leadership is not about the title you hold—it's about the lives you inspire, the opportunities you create, and the people you help succeed." Post this

Gettel Automotive generously hosted the event and demonstrated its commitment to supporting America's veterans by agreeing to interview and place qualified graduates throughout its Sarasota-area dealerships. In addition, Gettel pledged a donation to the Richie Bello Institute for every sales person it hires through this program, whether veteran or others seeking careers in automotive, helping the Institute continue expanding its workforce development initiatives.

To ensure participants received industry-leading instruction, the Richie Bello Institute hired Career Changers, an automotive recruitment and training organization, and its Founder, Larry Feldman as the trainer. Gettel is a Career Changers legacy client that saw the potential help the Richie Bello Institute can do for its dealer group, as well as dealers across the country. The Institute provides that training by hiring companies like Career Changers for helping in delivering comprehensive training throughout the four-day certification program.

"Our mission has always been to create opportunities for those who have served our country," said Richie Bello, Founder of the Richie Bello Institute. "The automotive industry offers outstanding career paths, and programs like this connect highly motivated veterans with dealerships that value leadership, discipline, integrity, and a strong work ethic."

Veterans who completed the certification but are not immediately placed with Gettel Automotive will receive a certificate of completion and any relevant opportunities through the Institute's growing network of dealership partners throughout Florida and across the country.

Building on the success of this event, the Richie Bello Institute is expanding its workforce development programs beyond military veterans. Future certification programs will be open to qualified workforce candidates seeking careers in automotive sales, customer service, business development, and dealership operations. This expansion will help address the industry's ongoing need for talented, career-focused professionals while maintaining the Institute's commitment to serving veterans.

"The Richie Bello Institute has created a model that not only helps veterans transition into successful automotive careers, but now opens those same opportunities to anyone looking to build a future in our industry," said Larry Feldman, Founder of Career Changers. He continued: "Gettel Automotive's commitment to hiring these graduates demonstrates what can happen when dealerships invest in people first. We are proud to partner with the Institute in helping build the next generation of automotive professionals."

The Richie Bello Institute works closely with dealerships, industry partners, recruiters, and training organizations to develop employment pathways that benefit both job seekers and employers. By combining professional training, certification, and direct placement opportunities, the Institute continues to strengthen the automotive workforce while creating life-changing career opportunities.

Dealerships interested in participating as hiring partners or supporting future training events are encouraged to contact the Richie Bello Institute to learn more about upcoming programs at HireAHero.com.

Founded in 2016 with corporate headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, the Richie Bello Institute of Leadership and Management is dedicated to developing the next generation of automotive professionals through innovative training, certification, and workforce placement programs. Founded with a mission to support U.S. military veterans transitioning into civilian careers, the Institute is expanding its programs to serve qualified workforce candidates while helping automotive dealerships meet their growing hiring needs through strategic partnerships, education, and career development. For more information about how you can support the Institute's mission, or to find qualified candidates for your dealership reach out to

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jeanne fontana, Richie Bello Institute of Leadership and Management Non Profit, 1 6315789018, [email protected], richiebellowest.com

SOURCE Richie Bello Institute of Leadership and Management Non Profit