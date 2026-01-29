Richie Hosein Invited to Speak on AI & Healthcare at Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai

"Being part of this discussion at GFOIS, alongside leaders who are actively deploying capital into transformative healthcare innovation, reflects the growing convergence of AI, investment, and human health," said Hosein. Post this

Hosein will participate on the AI & Healthcare panel, joining leading voices at the intersection of artificial intelligence, longevity science, and healthcare transformation. Among the panelists is Joe Betts-LaCroix, CEO of Retro Biosciences, a longevity-focused biotechnology company backed by Sam Altman, with $180 million invested toward its mission of extending healthy human lifespan by 10 years.

"AI is rapidly reshaping healthcare, from early detection and precision medicine to longevity science and preventative care," said Hosein. "Being part of this discussion at GFOIS, alongside leaders who are actively deploying capital into transformative healthcare innovation, reflects the growing convergence of AI, investment, and human health."

As the Founder & CEO of FreeHealth.ai, Hosein leads the development of AI-powered healthcare solutions focused on early detection, personalized care pathways, and improved patient outcomes. Through his role as President of the Global Healthcare Leaders Foundation, he also convenes healthcare executives, innovators, and policymakers to address systemic challenges in global healthcare delivery.

Attendance at GFOIS is by invitation and approval only, underscoring the summit's emphasis on trust, discretion, and principal-level engagement.

About Richie Hosein

Richie Hosein is a healthcare entrepreneur, investor, and global connector focused on advancing AI-driven innovation across healthcare and life sciences. He is the Founder & CEO of FreeHealth.ai and serves as President of the Board of the Global Healthcare Leaders Foundation, an invite-only leadership community dedicated to collaboration, innovation, and impact in global healthcare.

