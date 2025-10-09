Rich's Consumer Brands Charitable Fund and the Davis Love Foundation Donate More Than $100,000 to 10 Local Organizations Serving Coastal Georgia

We are proudly celebrating the 10th anniversary of our partnership with the Davis Love Foundation and the RSM Classic, and are thrilled to give over $100,000 to help these amazing organizations continue their great work. Post this

During the presentation, representatives from Rich Products and the Davis Love Foundation described for attendees the great work that the recipients do to empower children, expand educational opportunities, and strengthen families in need. They also spoke about the meaningful partnership between Rich's Charitable Fund and the Davis Love Foundation, which since 2015 has enabled real, lasting impacts in coastal Georgia – through a total of $739,500 in donations for 35 deserving local organizations over the past decade.

"We are proudly celebrating the 10th anniversary of our partnership with the Davis Love Foundation and the RSM Classic, and are thrilled to give over $100,000 to help these amazing organizations continue their great work," said Shannon Gilreath, Rich's Senior Vice President of Consumer Brands. "At Rich's, giving back isn't just something we do—it's who we are. While we are a global food company, we're empowered to act locally, supporting efforts that build stronger, healthier communities where we all live and work."

Added Davis Love III, Co-Founder of the Davis Love Foundation along with his wife, Robin: "We believe that every child and family deserves the chance at a brighter future. The generous support of Rich's and its Charitable Fund over the past 10 years has fueled this work and allowed us to lend support where it's needed most and to make a positive difference for kids and families right here in our backyard"

To learn more about how Rich's gives back to communities, visit richs.com/philanthropy-page/.

