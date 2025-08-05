Richter Welcomes Two New Leaders to Support Growth in Financial Consulting and Accounting Services

Richter has expanded its leadership team to support its growing financial consulting and accounting services by promoting Jillian Fingerhut to Manager of Accounting Services and welcoming Jessica Hurley as Manager of Financial Consulting.
TWINSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richter is pleased to announce the appointment of two dynamic leaders who will oversee and support the firm's growing financial consulting and accounting service lines.
Jillian Fingerhut has been promoted from Senior Accountant to Manager of Accounting Services. Jillian began her career at Richter in 2014 after being selected for an accounting internship while pursuing her degree at Kent State University. Since joining the firm full-time, she has steadily advanced and become a valued member of the accounting team. In her new leadership role, Jillian will help clients improve financial outcomes by providing strategic solutions to eliminate inefficiencies, increase cash flow, and mitigate risks.
"Jillian is the perfect example of what we strive for with every team member," said President and CEO Jennifer Richter. "We aim to help our employees grow and reach their full potential. Jillian's dedication to her career, her team, and her clients is truly admirable. We are confident her leadership will continue to drive positive, measurable outcomes for our clients."
Jessica Hurley, Manager of Financial Consulting, joins Richter after a decade at PointClickCare®, the industry's leading electronic health record (EHR) software provider. In her most recent position as Senior Enterprise Customer Success Manager, she worked closely with clients and cross-functional teams to optimize workflows and enhance customer satisfaction. Jessica's earlier career includes experience as an Accounts Receivable Supervisor in a large senior care organization, where she led initiatives that improved financial accuracy and reduced outstanding receivables.
In her new role at Richter, Jessica will collaborate with clients and the financial project team to resolve challenges related to accounts receivable, cash flow, reimbursements, and compliance.
"Jessica's well-rounded experience enhances our ability to support clients with complex and evolving needs," said President and CEO Jennifer Richter. "Her combination of technical knowledge, industry insight, and client-focused approach is a strong match for our vision and long-term strategy."
About Richter
Richter serves the entire LTPAC spectrum—from small and midsize organizations to large, multi-facility, multistate groups. Whatever your challenges, our experienced professionals listen, analyze, strategize, quantify, and implement tailored solutions to ENHANCE OUTCOMES across your organization.
For more information, call us at (866) 806-0799 or visit www.richterhc.com.
Media Contact
Kayla Goodwin, Richter, 1 (866) 806-0799, [email protected], https://www.richterhc.com/
SOURCE Richter
Share this article