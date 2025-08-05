Richter Welcomes Two New Leaders to Support Growth in Financial Consulting and Accounting Services

"We aim to help our employees grow and reach their full potential." -Jennifer Richter Post this

"Jillian is the perfect example of what we strive for with every team member," said President and CEO Jennifer Richter. "We aim to help our employees grow and reach their full potential. Jillian's dedication to her career, her team, and her clients is truly admirable. We are confident her leadership will continue to drive positive, measurable outcomes for our clients."

Jessica Hurley, Manager of Financial Consulting, joins Richter after a decade at PointClickCare®, the industry's leading electronic health record (EHR) software provider. In her most recent position as Senior Enterprise Customer Success Manager, she worked closely with clients and cross-functional teams to optimize workflows and enhance customer satisfaction. Jessica's earlier career includes experience as an Accounts Receivable Supervisor in a large senior care organization, where she led initiatives that improved financial accuracy and reduced outstanding receivables.

In her new role at Richter, Jessica will collaborate with clients and the financial project team to resolve challenges related to accounts receivable, cash flow, reimbursements, and compliance.

"Jessica's well-rounded experience enhances our ability to support clients with complex and evolving needs," said President and CEO Jennifer Richter. "Her combination of technical knowledge, industry insight, and client-focused approach is a strong match for our vision and long-term strategy."

Richter serves the entire LTPAC spectrum—from small and midsize organizations to large, multi-facility, multistate groups. Whatever your challenges, our experienced professionals listen, analyze, strategize, quantify, and implement tailored solutions to ENHANCE OUTCOMES across your organization.

