Rick Haase Named HousingWire Vanguard as United Real Estate Sets Sights on Doubling Size in Three Years

During Haase's leadership, he and the United team achieved a 727% five-year growth rate, earning a place among the top ten national brokerages. The company now spans 34 states, 170 offices, and more than 25,000 agents, generating over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024.

"This recognition is not about me—it's about the thousands of agents and brokers who trust United to help them thrive and execute plans every day," said Haase. "We've built a model that empowers professionals to keep more of what they earn, and we've done it by staying true to our mission: improving the financial trajectories of our agents' and broker-owners' careers and lives."

CEO Dan Duffy reflected on the significance of Haase's recognition:

"Rick's Vanguard honor is a testament to the kind of leadership that doesn't just respond to change—it anticipates it. His ability to align our mission with market realities has propelled United forward, even in the most challenging environments. Rick leads with clarity, conviction and a deep respect for the professionals we serve. This recognition affirms what we at United already know: Rick is a transformative force in our industry."

United's flat-fee, transaction-based model continues to attract top talent, offering agents and brokerages greater financial freedom and access to the Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform. This proprietary technology enables scalable growth while maintaining high-touch support.

Co-Founder Steve Wagner of Virtual Properties Realty (a United company) commented on United's positive impact on his firm:

"Rick's recognition affirms what our agents experience every day: United's agent‑centric model and world‑class brokerage support. In just five years with United, VPR grew from 3,700 to 5,000+ agents and posted record sales—proof that the right training, marketing and technology move the needle for our people and our clients. It's been exciting to watch."

United's expansion strategy includes mergers and acquisitions, franchise affiliations, and organic agent migration—all aligned with its mission to improve the financial trajectory of agents and brokers.

