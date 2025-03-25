Rick Kriseman Joins The Veransa Group Board of Directors

Veransa Group welcomes Rick Kriseman to its Board of Directors, reinforcing its commitment to leadership in sustainable yard and tree debris management, soil amendments, and bioenergy. Kriseman's expertise in environmental sustainability, economic development, and public-private partnerships will support Veransa growth and expansion across Florida.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veransa Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Kriseman to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the company's leadership as it continues its growth in sustainable yard and tree debris management, soil amendments, and bioenergy.

A former Mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida, and member of the Florida House of Representatives, Mr. Kriseman brings a wealth of experience in environmental sustainability, economic development, and public-private partnerships. His commitment to environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with the Veransa mission to transform organic waste into valuable resources for a sustainable future.

"Rick's deep expertise in sustainability, infrastructure resilience, and economic growth makes him a tremendous addition to our Board of Directors," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Veransa. "His leadership in environmental initiatives and his ability to navigate complex challenges will be instrumental as Veransa expands its footprint across Florida and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to the impact he will have on our business and the industry as a whole."

A Vision for Sustainable Growth

Throughout his tenure as Mayor of St. Petersburg, Mr. Kriseman championed green initiatives, investing in stormwater management, coastal resilience, and renewable energy. His leadership in fostering economic growth and attracting innovative businesses has played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable solutions across Florida.

Key areas of expertise Mr. Kriseman brings to Veransa include:

Environmental Sustainability – Advocated for policies protecting Florida's natural resources and advancing renewable energy solutions.

Economic Development – Led St. Petersburg through a period of substantial economic growth by attracting innovative and sustainable businesses.

Public-Private Partnerships – Successfully collaborated with businesses and government agencies to drive sustainable infrastructure projects.

Resilience & Infrastructure – Spearheaded initiatives to enhance climate resilience, storm preparedness, and sustainable development.

"I am excited to join the Veransa Board of Directors and contribute to a company that is truly making a difference in the sustainable yard/tree debris management, soil amendment, and bioenergy industries," said Rick Kriseman. "Veransa is at the forefront of transforming organic waste into high-value resources, and I look forward to helping accelerate its business expansion across Florida while advancing environmental and economic sustainability."

A Sustainable Future with Veransa

Veransa is committed to creating organic solutions today for a sustainable tomorrow. With the addition of Mr. Kriseman to its Board of Directors, the company further solidifies its position as an industry leader in the sustainable yard/tree debris management, soil amendment, and bioenergy industries.

For more information about Veransa and its mission, visit www.veransa.com.

