Rick Washabaugh Joins CSG Government Solutions' Healthcare and Human Services Practice

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Rick Washabaugh has joined its Healthcare and Human Services practice.
Rick worked for the Commonwealth of Kentucky for over 20 years, most recently serving as the Chief Information Officer for the Department for Medicaid Services within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. He chaired the Medicaid IT Executive Steering Committee, led the development of comprehensive IT governance frameworks and risk management strategies, and worked with Commonwealth stakeholders in strategic planning.
"Rick is a highly respected leader in HHS program operations, and we're excited to welcome him to our team," says Rob Guenther, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. "His industry expertise and commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through technology will be valuable to our Medicaid clients across the country."
