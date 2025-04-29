Rick Washabaugh Joins CSG Government Solutions' Healthcare and Human Services Practice

"Rick is a highly respected leader in HHS program operations, and we're excited to welcome him to our team," says Rob Guenther, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. Post this

"Rick is a highly respected leader in HHS program operations, and we're excited to welcome him to our team," says Rob Guenther, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. "His industry expertise and commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through technology will be valuable to our Medicaid clients across the country."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

