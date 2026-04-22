RickSimpsonOil.com, a retailer specializing in RSO oil and cannabis-derived products, has announced the expansion of its product line to include additional high-potency RSO oil products and concentrated product formats. Post this

Industry observers note that as the cannabis industry has grown, product formats have diversified to include edibles, beverages, and infused products, in addition to concentrated oil products. While these products appeal to a wide range of consumers, some consumers specifically seek concentrated oil products and product formats that focus on higher potency cannabis oil.

RickSimpsonOil.com focuses on concentrated RSO oil products and has expanded its product line to include additional product formats designed for consumers interested in concentrated cannabis oil products. The expanded product line includes multiple RSO product formats designed for consumers seeking concentrated cannabis oil products in different delivery formats.

The expanded RSO product line is designed for adult consumers who are specifically seeking concentrated cannabis oil products rather than low-dose infused products. Concentrated oil products continue to represent a distinct category within the broader cannabis product market, and demand for these products continues among consumers seeking concentrated cannabis oil products.

The company reports that demand for RSO oil products and concentrated cannabis oil continues as consumers explore different cannabis product formats and potency levels. The expanded product line is intended to provide additional options for consumers seeking concentrated cannabis oil products.

More information about RickSimpsonOil.com and its RSO oil products can be found on the company's website.

Media Contact

Brian Miller, RickSimpsonOil.Com, 1 (650) 646-5949, [email protected], https://ricksimpsonoil.com/

SOURCE RickSimpsonOil.Com