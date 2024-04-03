Ricky Davis & Beth Cheeseman Join the Identity Theft Resource Center's Board of Directors

"They [Ricky and Beth] have extensive knowledge and industry experience in the privacy and cybersecurity space that will help us fulfill our mission to provide support and expertise to victims, organizations and policymakers," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the ITRC. Post this

Ms. Cheeseman is the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for IDIQ, a financial intelligence company. Ms. Cheeseman leads the IDIQ Legal and Human Resources departments and guides privacy compliance and data protection for the company and its brands.

"Ricky and Beth are great additions to our already highly skilled Board of Directors," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "They have extensive knowledge and industry experience in the privacy and cybersecurity space that will help us fulfill our mission to provide support and expertise to victims, organizations and policymakers."

Prior to his current role, Mr. Davis served as Senior Counsel for GE Capital's Retail Finance business unit (the predecessor to Synchrony) and supported a variety of business functions. He also served as a corporate associate at the New York law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell before joining GE. Mr. Davis holds a B.S. (Government) and M.S. (Public Administration) degree from Florida State University and a J.D. (Law) and M.S. (Cyber Risk and Strategy) degree from New York University.

Before joining IDIQ, Ms. Cheeseman was SVP, Associate General Counsel for loanDepot, where she managed commercial and employment litigation and advised executive leadership on compliance initiatives. Ms. Cheeseman received a JD from The University of Texas School of Law and a BA from Southern Methodist University.

Mr. Davis and Ms. Cheeseman join the ITRC Board of Directors after the expiration of Michele Johnson's second term as Board Director and the departure of Mark Pribish. The ITRC team and Board Directors thank Ms. Johnson and Mr. Pribish for their dedication, leadership and commitment to the organization.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, notified. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

