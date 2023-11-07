Ricoh Announces Strategic Partnership with Cupix, Unveiling Enhanced Capabilities with the Integration of RICOH THETA X 360-Degree Camera

Ricoh Company, Ltd., a global technology leader that empowers digital workplaces, today announced a strategic partnership with Cupix™, the frontrunner in AI-powered 4D as-built platforms.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricoh Company, Ltd., a global technology leader that empowers digital workplaces, today announced a strategic partnership with Cupix™, the frontrunner in AI-powered 4D as-built platforms. Through this collaboration, Ricoh's latest 360-degree camera, the RICOH THETA X, is now fully integrated and supported within CupixWorks and CupixVista – offering unparalleled 3D spatial digital twin imaging solutions to built-world professionals.

"Since launching the world's first consumer-oriented 360-degree camera in 2013, Ricoh has led the industry in the development of 360-degree imaging technology that helps streamline and digitize workflows for a range of industries, including construction," said Akio Inaba, General Manager of Smart Vision Business Center, Ricoh Futures BU, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "We are excited to partner with Cupix, a strong leader in Digital Transformation (DX) for the construction industry, to continue providing innovative solutions for this market."

The outcome of this partnership has led to the deployment of RICOH THETA X 360-degree cameras as an everyday 4D as-built documentation device, perfectly tailored to meet the changing needs of the built-world industries. By harnessing the synergies between Ricoh cameras and Cupix's hardware, software, and services, enterprises can anticipate a user-friendly digital twin solution, even for megaprojects.

Simon Bae, CEO of Cupix, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We're thrilled to join forces with Ricoh. This partnership is more than just an integration; Ricoh's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade B2B solutions for industries in the built-world aligns perfectly with Cupix's future vision. Utilizing the advanced features of the RICOH THETA X, including its built-in GPS, this integrated solution can provide unparalleled visual clarity, data analytics, and insights–even for large-scale infrastructure projects. This marks just the start of our collaborative achievements."

A standout feature of the RICOH THETA X 360-degree camera is its integrated GPS technology, offering precise location and mapping capabilities. Additionally, its unmatched image quality, even in low light conditions, ensures superior visualization. This technological leap has also paved the way for Cupix's next-generation 3D dollhouse point clouds, setting new industry standards.

With this strategic alliance, Cupix and Ricoh are poised to redefine the construction industry standards, drive innovation, and offer unparalleled solutions for today's complex projects. Further updates including Premium Support are on the way.

For more information on the partnership and integration, please visit the Cupix page at ricoh360.com.

About Cupix

Cupix™ is the trusted partner of choice for delivering the industry's leading AI-powered 4D as-built platform to builders and owners everywhere. Their cutting-edge digital twin technology, CupixWorks, helps AEC professionals optimize costs, collaborate remotely around the world, and increase visibility across all projects.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit ricoh360.com.

© 2023 RICOH COMPANY LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

