Ricoh launches new RICOH360 app and website designed for businesses

The new services seamlessly connect RICOH THETA 360-degree cameras with software and cloud services to enhance productivity for businesses across industries

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricoh has released a new RICOH360 app and website designed to support professionals using 360-degree imagery technology across a range of industries such as real estate, construction and design, used car sales, and photography. RICOH360 is a cross-industry 360 platform service that provides media management functions to effectively use 360-degree data, images, and videos captured using 360-degree cameras. Additionally, the platform offers device management functions for seamless integration with 360-degree cameras, software, and cloud services.

Until now, 360-degree images and videos captured with a THETA camera needed to be transferred to a smartphone or the Internet. Now, by linking the THETA camera to the RICOH360 app, images and videos are automatically uploaded to the cloud. As an example, staff who are working on-site can quickly and seamlessly share images and videos they captured with colleagues working remotely, allowing for real-time communication and feedback.

Another benefit of the RICOH360 app is that multiple THETA cameras can now be centrally managed in the cloud, allowing for easier remote operation. Users can easily check the camera's operation status, check for optimal camera placement, and detect any errors before shooting. The central management also allows users to remotely batch update the firmware on THETA cameras at the work site for further business efficiency.

In addition, functions that use Ricoh's image processing technology, such as AI image correction and AI human blurring, are also available in the RICOH360 app.

These device media management functions are provided with API and SDK, which enables integration with other virtual tour platforms. Choose RICOH360 for all your needs relating to 360-degree image and video services.

Features and functions* available in the RICOH360 app:

Images and videos captured with THETA cameras are automatically uploaded to the cloud, and can be shared with users at multiple locations.

THETA cameras are centrally managed with the cloud, which provides visualization of the operation status of THETA cameras and enables them to be remotely operated.

Editing functions that use Ricoh's unique image process technology are available to effectively use 360-degree images.

Up to 10 GB of cloud storage is available for use.

360-degree images and videos captured with THETA cameras can be viewed in a list using the album function.

*App functions will be updated sequentially after the app is released.

Compatible RICOH360 models:

RICOH THETA X

RICOH THETA Z1

RICOH THETA SC2 for Business

RICOH THETA SC2*

RICOH THETA V*

Restrictions apply for some functions on the RICOH THETA SC2 and V.

Download the RICOH360 app:

Some functions, such shooting and automatic upload, are only supported by the smartphone app.

RICOH360 website:

The RICOH360 website (ricoh360.com) has been updated to showcase the new cross-industry 360 platform service. In addition, the RICOH THETA product website (theta360.com) is now integrated into the RICOH360 website.

