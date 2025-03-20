RideAmigos CommuteHub teams with AIMS to make employee parking management more flexible and seamless

"The integration with CommuteHub is extending the advanced parking management capabilities for AIMS customers by putting flexible parking in the context of all available options and validating carpools for discounted pricing," said Chris Genung, Vice President of Electronic Data Collection Corp. Post this

"The integration with CommuteHub is extending the advanced parking management capabilities for AIMS customers by putting flexible parking in the context of all available options and validating carpools for discounted pricing," said Chris Genung, Vice President of Electronic Data Collection Corp. "The tools provided create a more seamless experience for our mutual customers."

"As organizations modernize their parking and transportation programs, they're using CommuteHub to provide commuters with more flexibility and a one-stop shop for all their options and benefits," said Victor Fani, Director of Strategic Mobility Partnerships at RideAmigos. "Integrating AIMS powerful solutions will enable our mutual customers to deliver a seamless and personalized experience across parking and other transportation offerings while massively reducing complexity and administrative burden compared with traditional point solutions."

As more employees return to the office, demand for parking and other transportation programs is increasing. The announcement comes at a time when many large organizations and campuses are moving to modernize parking management and improve the commuter experience by introducing intelligent permitting and reservation strategies and automating complex administrative workflows.

About RideAmigos: RideAmigos is a technology company on a mission to change the way the world commutes, for good. Our commuter engagement apps combine innovative technology with proven behavioral science principles to empower everyone to make smarter transportation choices. Large employers, universities, and government agencies use our solutions to reduce congestion, parking demand, and environmental impact while creating healthier, happier communities. We have helped our clients take tens of millions of cars off the road and offset hundreds of millions of pounds of CO2 emissions. Learn more at rideamigos.com.

About EDC Corporation: Electronic Data Collection Corporation develops and supports software exclusively for the parking industry. Our focus is centered on unparalleled customer support and the development of robust and easy-to-use products. Our customers are our top priority, and we go above and beyond the call to ensure a smooth system implementation and ongoing support, including all new release software. We continually work for and with our customers to make our experience together a success. EDC understands the value of relationships and guarantees we'll work hard to keep yours. The AIMS parking management system is used by over 250 agencies throughout North America to manage their parking enforcement and permit programs.

